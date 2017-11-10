Goo Goo Dolls Lead Singer John Rzeznik Surprises Couple With Live Performance at Brides Live Wedding

Hundreds of Thousands of Viewers Tuned In to See the Wedding of the Season, as Planned By Brides Editors and Audience

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - November 10, 2017) - Nearly 500,000 viewers tuned into Brides.com for the fifth-annual Brides Live Wedding. Curated by Brides editors, with input from the public, the wedding day featured a special surprise performance by John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls. Rzeznik delighted the couple and guests with a romantic acoustic performance of the popular wedding song "Iris" for their first dance at the reception. Brides, published by Condé Nast, launched Brides Live Wedding in 2012.

After months of planning, the couple was married in a stunning ceremony overlooking the Pacific Ocean at the Montage Laguna Beach. Brides's audience voted on everything from the reception decor to the wedding dress, the groom's and groomsmen's attire, and the honeymoon on Brides.com.

2017 Sponsors included:

Crate and Barrel

Sandals Resorts

Men's Wearhouse

Carlo's Bakery

Delta

The Dessy Group

Monique Lhuillier

Sexy Hair

Montage Laguna Beach

"The fifth-annual Brides Live Wedding was a resounding success, providing a unique opportunity for brands to connect with consumers at a pivotal moment when the couple, their family, friends, and the audience are forming lasting relationships with brands," said Heddy Sams-Pierson, vice president of revenue for Brides. "We look forward to continuing to expand on this program in the future."

"Brides Live Wedding allows us to engage with our audience in a special way, by partnering on the planning of someone's wedding," said Lisa Gooder, executive director of editorial for Brides. "It's so meaningful to be part of one lucky couple's life at such a momentous milestone, and to do it with our audience is incredible. It connects us on a much deeper level."

