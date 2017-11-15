Good Earth and local food banks work together to help feed families

Good Earth Gingerbread Family program continues to donate crucial funds to Canadian families

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Nov. 15, 2017) - Good Earth Coffeehouse (Good Earth) is bringing back its annual Gingerbread Family campaign with this year's proceeds going to local food banks. For every package of Gingerbread Family cookies sold, Good Earth will donate $1 to local food banks in communities where Good Earth coffeehouses are located to help ensure no family goes hungry this holiday season.

"We strongly believe in families helping families, and we are happy to continue our annual holiday tradition at Good Earth," said Nan Eskenazi, Good Earth co-founder. "We strive to serve exceptional coffee and wholesome food every day, and we want to share the comfort this brings with as many people as we can through our Gingerbread Family program."

This holiday tradition has been running for over twenty years at Good Earth, helping to raise funds for charitable organizations and Canadians in need. This year, Good Earth aims to sell more than 10,000 cookie packages.

On November 12, Good Earth kicked off the program with a national social media campaign that encourages Canadians to share a picture of their Gingerbread Family cookies with the hashtag #FeedaFamily on Facebook and Instagram. For each social media post, Good Earth will donate $1 to their local foodbank up to $2,500.

"Good Earth was founded on values that enable us to 'do good' in our communities," said Michael Going, Good Earth co-founder and CEO. "We're proud that our Gingerbread Family program allows us to help families across Canada through our partnership with local food banks."

Good Earth's mandate is to make a positive impact in the communities it operates in and this value helps guide everything it does. From its environmental responsibility to direct trade relationships with coffee farmers, Good Earth creates strong community-building initiatives with like-minded organizations.

Each Gingerbread Family package contains three delicious cookies made fresh from wholesome ingredients found in Good Earth's kitchens. These holiday treats are available now until December 31, 2017 at all Good Earth locations and can also be purchased online by visiting www.goodearthcoffeehouse.com/we-cater/order-online.

About Good Earth Coffeehouse

Good Earth is a network of authentic coffeehouses with 49 locations throughout Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Manitoba. The first Good Earth Coffeehouse opened in Calgary in 1991. Founders, Nan Eskenazi and Michael Going, began with a desire to serve exceptional coffee and wholesome food, with a down-to-earth attitude. The company has grown through franchising, and remains true to the original mission... to be a coffeehouse with good food (www.goodearthcoffeehouse.com).