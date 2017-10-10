Good Samaritan College of Nursing and Health Sciences Selects D2L to Enhance Training and Skills Development

WATERLOO, ON--(Marketwired - October 10, 2017) - D2L, the global leader in learning technology, announces that Good Samaritan College of Nursing and Health Sciences has selected D2L's Brightspace learning management system (LMS) to enhance their training and skills development programs for healthcare professionals.

Good Samaritan is pushing the envelope of teaching and learning for their students so they selected Brightspace for its modern, personalized approach, blended learning capabilities, rich analytics and adaptive learning capabilities. Brightspace is being implemented on campus this fall and will be available to students and faculty in January 2018.

"People put their lives in the hands of healthcare professionals every day, and Good Samaritan has a great responsibility to ensure every student is equipped with the very best training and learning experience possible," said Dr. Terri Pullen, Director of Assessment, Good Samaritan College. "It is vital that our LMS enhances the overall learning experience and plays a significant role in a student's learning success. Brightspace's analytics capabilities and visual diagnostics provide us with a real-time picture of student progress so we know what's working, what isn't, and how to help them develop critical skills."

"Our goal is to transform the way the world learns, and a big part of that is helping schools like Good Samaritan embrace the power of data and learning analytics," said John Baker, CEO of D2L. "They are a great example of how faculty can quickly gain access to previously unattainable information to enhance the overall student learning experience, and we are proud to partner with them in their pursuit to better educate the next generation of healthcare professionals."

Good Samaritan College of Nursing and Health Sciences is a private, not-for-profit higher education institution located in Cincinnati, Ohio, affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and TriHealth System. The College is dedicated to preparing students for healthcare careers in nursing and allied health sciences.

D2L's Brightspace is a learning management system (LMS) that helps schools and institutions deliver personalized learning in a classroom or online to people anywhere in the world. Created for the digital learner, Brightspace is cloud-based, runs on mobile devices and offers rich multimedia to increase engagement, productivity and knowledge retention. The platform makes it easy to design courses, create content and grade assignments, giving instructors more time to focus on what's most important: greater teaching and learning. At the same time, analytics reports track and deliver insights into the performance levels of departments, courses or individuals.

Brightspace was recently named the #1 LMS in Higher Ed by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. In addition, Aragon Research included Brightspace in its highly coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list.

D2L is the software leader that makes the learning experience better. The company's cloud-based platform is easier to use, more flexible and smart. With Brightspace, companies can personalize the experience for every learner to deliver real results. The company is a world leader in learning analytics: its platform predicts learner performance so that companies can take action in real-time to keep employees on track. Brightspace is used by learners in higher education, K-12 and the enterprise sector, including the Fortune 1000. D2L has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Brazil and Singapore. www.D2L.com

