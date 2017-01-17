Goodfellow Announces Changes to President and CEO Position

DELSON, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 17, 2017) - Goodfellow Inc. (TSX:GDL) ("Goodfellow" or the "Corporation") announces today that Mr. Patrick Goodfellow, previously Vice-President, Hardwood, has been promoted to President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation.

Mr. Denis Fraser is stepping down as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, effective immediately.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we would like to thank Mr. Fraser for his efforts and dedication over the last two years. We wish him well in his future endeavours" said Mr. Claude Garcia, Chairman of the Board of Goodfellow.

"Mr. Patrick Goodfellow has been running the Hardwood division over the last 10 years and is considered by the Board as the right person to lead the Corporation in its efforts to return to profitability" added Mr. Claude Garcia.

ABOUT GOODFELLOW

Goodfellow Inc. is one of eastern Canada's largest independent re-manufacturers and distributors of lumber and hardwood flooring products. Goodfellow shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GDL.

For more details, please go to www.goodfellowinc.com