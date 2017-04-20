Goodfellow Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

DELSON, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Goodfellow Inc. (TSX:GDL) (the "Company") announced the voting results followed by its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 19, 2017 (the "Meeting"). In accordance with the section 11.3 of N1 51-102, we hereby advise you of the following voting results obtained at the Meeting:

A total of 5,955,707 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 70.0% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares.





KPMG LLP were appointed as the Company's auditors and the directors were authorized to determine their remuneration by a majority of shareholders present at the Meeting on a show of hands.





The nominees proposed by the management were elected by a majority of shareholders present at the Meeting on a show of hands. The following nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company:

Directors Votes in Favour (%) Stephen A. Jarislowsky 96% G. Douglas Goodfellow 96% David A. Goodfellow 96% Normand Morin 99% Claude Garcia 99%

Detailed voting results for the Meeting will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company

Goodfellow Inc. is a distributor of lumber products, building materials, and hardwood flooring products. Goodfellow shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GDL.