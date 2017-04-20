Goodfellow Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

April 20, 2017 14:03 ET
DELSON, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Goodfellow Inc. (TSX:GDL) (the "Company") announced the voting results followed by its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 19, 2017 (the "Meeting"). In accordance with the section 11.3 of N1 51-102, we hereby advise you of the following voting results obtained at the Meeting:
Detailed voting results for the Meeting will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
The Company
Goodfellow Inc. is a distributor of lumber products, building materials, and hardwood flooring products. Goodfellow shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GDL.
Goodfellow Inc.Patrick GoodfellowPresident and CEO450 635-6511450 635-3730 (FAX)info@goodfellowinc.com
