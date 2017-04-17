Goodfellow Reports its Results for the Three Months Ended February 28, 2017

DELSON, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - Goodfellow Inc. (TSX:GDL) announced today its financial results for the three months ended February 28, 2017. The Company reported a net loss of $(5.4) million or $(0.63) per share compared to $(0.9) million or $(0.11) per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the three months ended February 28, 2017 were $113.5 million compared to $108.7 million last year. Sales in Canada during the first quarter of fiscal 2017 decreased 3% compared to the same period a year ago mainly due to a decrease in volume of Pressure Treated wood sales. On the other hand, sales in the export market and the USA increased by 61% and 63%, respectively, due to increasing demand of hardwood lumber products and we are optimistic with our ability to maintain the volumes in the coming months. On the operating side, Selling, Direct and Administrative costs decreased by 1.3%. The slight decrease shows actions taken to reduce overhead staff. The benefits of these costs cutting measures will start to appear in the second quarter of Fiscal 2017. As a result, direct, selling, and administrative expenses decreased to $21.0 million ($21.3 million last year).

"Moving in the right direction - best summarizes the results of our first Quarter. All measures are being taken to ensure the company returns to its historic profitable operating situation by year-end 2017" said Patrick Goodfellow, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Despite a difficult first quarter, we are confident that all measures taken should be well reflected by the end of the second quarter at the end of May. We remain confident to re-establish profitability short term".

Goodfellow Inc. is a distributor of lumber products, building materials, and hardwood flooring products. Goodfellow shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GDL.

GOODFELLOW INC.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the three months ended February 28, 2017 and February 29, 2016

(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

Unaudited For the three months ended February 28

2017 February 29

2016 $ $ Sales 113,490 108,659 Expenses Cost of goods sold 99,103 87,979 Selling, administrative and general expenses 21,018 21,303 Net financial costs 952 635 121,073 109,917 Earnings before income taxes (7,583 ) (1,258 ) Income taxes (2,182 ) (352 ) Total comprehensive loss (5,401 ) (906 ) Net loss per share - Basic and diluted (0.63 ) (0.11 )

GOODFELLOW INC.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited

As at As at As at February 28 November 30 February 29 2017 2016 2016 $ $ $ Assets Current Assets Cash 935 703 1,983 Trade and other receivables 70,570 64,255 86,494 Income taxes receivable 9,336 6,598 - Inventories 113,065 115,391 131,676 Prepaid expenses 2,611 4,863 8,077 Total Current Assets 196,517 191,810 228,230 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 38,085 38,693 39,388 Intangible assets 5,347 5,428 3,630 Defined benefit plan asset 2,240 2,234 4,937 Investment 3,606 3,403 3,000 Total Non-Current Assets 49,278 49,758 50,955 Total Assets 245,795 241,568 279,185 Liabilities Current liabilities Bank indebtedness 86,170 94,113 90,163 Trade and other payables 48,332 30,721 54,084 Income taxes payable - - 997 Provision 932 963 1,112 Current portion of long-term debt 124 136 208 Total Current Liabilities 135,558 125,933 146,564 Non-Current Liabilities Provision 488 475 490 Long-term debt 95 126 219 Deferred income taxes 3,296 3,296 4,718 Defined benefit plan obligation 1,066 1,045 - Total Non-Current Liabilities 4,945 4,942 5,427 Total Liabilities 140,503 130,875 151,991 Shareholders' equity Share capital 9,152 9,152 9,152 Retained earnings 96,140 101,541 118,042 105,292 110,693 127,194 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 245,795 241,568 279,185

GOODFELLOW INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three months ended February 28, 2017 and February 29, 2016

(in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited

For the three months ended February 28

2017 February 29

2016 $ $ Operating Activities Net Earnings (5,401 ) (906 ) Adjustments for : Depreciation 949 798 Accretion expense on provision 12 13 Decrease in provision (30 ) - Income taxes (2,182 ) (352 ) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 12 - Interest expense 692 434 Funding in deficit (excess) of pension plan expense 16 (125 ) Share of the profits of a joint venture (203 ) - (6,135 ) (138 ) Changes in non-cash working capital items 15,867 (35,514 ) Interest paid (685 ) (656 ) Income taxes paid (556 ) (553 ) 14,626 (36,723 ) Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities 8,491 (36,861 ) Financing Activities Net (decrease) increase in bank loans (11,000 ) 13,000 Net increase in banker's acceptances - 28,000 Increase in long-term debt - 490 Reimbursement of long-term debt (43 ) (736 ) (11,043 ) 40,754 Investing Activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (210 ) (366 ) Increase in intangible assets (89 ) (683 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 26 - Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (4,208 ) (273 ) (5,257 ) Net cash outflow (2,825 ) (1,364 ) Cash position, beginning of period (1,910 ) (1,816 ) Cash position, end of period (4,735 ) (3,180 ) Cash position is comprised of : Cash 935 1,983 Bank overdraft (5,670 ) (5,163 ) (4,735 ) (3,180 )