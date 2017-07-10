Goodfood to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2017 Results

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - July 10, 2017) - Goodfood Market Corp. ("Goodfood" or "the Company") (TSX:FOOD) announced that it will issue its financial results1 for third quarter of Fiscal 2017 on July 13, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) and will issue its financial results covering the period from March 1, 2017 to May 31, 2017, on the same day at 7:45 a.m. (ET).

Jonathan Ferrari, CEO, and Neil Cuggy, CFO and COO of Goodfood, will hold a conference call to discuss the results. Investors and financial analysts are invited to ask questions. Media may participate in the call on a listen-only basis.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2017 Results Conference Call:

When: July 13, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Dial in number: 647-788-4922 or 877-225-9706

Conference call replay (available until August 27, 2017)

416-621-4642 or 1-800-585-8367

To access the webcast and view the slide presentation, click on this link: http://www.gowebcasting.com/8558.

The conference ID is 50704029.

About Goodfood

Goodfood is a fast-growing meal subscription service company, delivering fresh ingredients that make it easy for subscribers to prepare delicious meals at home every week. Goodfood's objective is to take the hassle out of cooking, leaving subscribers with the fun part - cooking, sharing with family and eating. Subscribers select their favorite recipes from a variety of original dishes online. The Company prepares a personalized box of fresh ingredients and delivers it to the subscriber's doorstep with easy step-by-step instructions. Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Goodfood had 23,000 subscribers as of May 31, 2017 and has over 300 employees. www.makegoodfood.ca