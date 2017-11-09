Goodyear Completes Acquisition of Ventech Systems

Germany-based business to be integrated into Goodyear Proactive Solutions Andre Weisz named chief executive officer of Ventech Systems

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM--(Marketwired - November 09, 2017) - The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced today that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Ventech Systems GmbH, a leader in automated tire inspection technology, from Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH to support its fleet services in Europe and other geographies of the world.

Ventech Systems provides a fully-automated tire inspection system that quickly and easily checks tire pressure, tread depth and vehicle weight for buses, trucks, cars and other vehicles.

The company, based in Dorsten, Germany, will be integrated into the Goodyear Proactive Solutions business in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, where Goodyear's Proactive Solutions program is currently available.

Andre Weisz, managing director, Goodyear Proactive Solutions, has been named chief executive officer of Ventech Systems. Andreas Pietsch, Ventech Systems chief operating officer, will remain in that position.

Last year, Goodyear launched Goodyear Proactive Solutions to provide a full suite of operations management solutions supporting fleet owners to improve safety, decrease fuel use, reduce their carbon footprint and support the digital transformation of their fleet.

The acquisition strengthens Goodyear's one stop value proposition towards fleets, including premium tires, advanced technology and mobile fleet solutions as well as a complete service package to allow them to optimize their total cost of ownership and efficiency.

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 65,000 people and manufactures its products in 48 facilities in 22 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate. GT-FN

