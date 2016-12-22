Goodyear Eagle 360 wins prestigious design award

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and the European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies has given a 2016 GOOD DESIGN™ award in the category 'Transportation' to the Goodyear Eagle 360. The concept tire has been recognized by one of the oldest and prestigious programs in the world for its unique shape and design.

For 2016, the Museum received submissions from several thousand manufacturers and graphic design firms from around the world and selected over 900 product designs and graphics worthy of the GOOD DESIGN™ Award. The Eagle 360 is now part of the Museum's prestigious Permanent Design Collection and will be published in the GOOD DESIGN Yearbook for 2016-2017.

Goodyear unveiled the Eagle 360 at the 2016 Geneva International Motor Show. The spherical, 3-D printed tire highlights Goodyear's vision for the future and presents an inspiring solution for the long-term future when autonomous driving is expected to be more mainstream.

The unique shape of the Goodyear Eagle 360 could contribute to safety and maneuverability to match the demands of autonomous mobility. The spherical shape of the tire is key to delivering ultimate maneuverability. Active technology allows the tire to move as needed to reduce sliding from potential hazards, such as black ice or sudden obstacles.

"We welcome this great recognition for the tremendous work done by our designers and engineers who developed the Goodyear Eagle 360. It shows that Goodyear truly is at the forefront of industry innovation and leading the way for new technologies", said Olivier Rousseau, Vice President Consumer PBU EMEA at Goodyear.

