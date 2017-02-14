Google, LinkedIn, Symantec and Synopsys Team to Launch New Community Challenge

Inspire Mountain View Community Challenge Begins

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - Got heart? Just in time for Valentine's Day, four of the world's most innovative companies are turning their talents to making their hometown of Mountain View a more compassionate and equitable community, and a better place to live and work with the launch of Inspire Mountain View (InspireMV.org). Inspire Mountain View is a community challenge that will award three grants of $25K, $50K and $100K for projects that benefit the people who live and work in the city.

The application opens today online; public online voting will begin April 4; and grant awards will be made on May 3.

"Mountain View has a lot of heart. Inspire Mountain View challenges all of us to look here locally, in our own backyards, for new ways that we can make Mountain View a more compassionate and equitable community and a better place to live and work for everyone," said Mountain View Mayor Ken Rosenberg.

Joe Eyre, Managing Director of Inspire Mountain View Community Challenge and Executive Director of Los Altos Community Foundation, added, "We hope this challenge inspires more innovative and creative community projects both here in Mountain View and in other communities."

Winners will be selected through a combination of jury evaluation and online public voting. The winner will be announced on May 3.

The Inspire Mountain View Community Challenge is open to 501(c)(3) nonprofits, and to individuals, government agencies, or for-profit organizations that partner with a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Programs that are fiscally sponsored by a 501(c)(3) nonprofit are also eligible to apply.

Apply, Vote, Award

Inspire Mountain View Schedule:

Feb14, 2017 -- Applications open online at InspireMV.org

March 15, 2017 -- Last day to apply

April 4, 2017 -- Public voting opens online at InspireMV.org

April 21, 2017 -- Public voting closes

May 3, 2017 -- Award winners announced

Grant Award Criteria:

Innovation and creativity

Feasibility of project to be completed within 12 months

Measurable impact

Funding:

Managing Partner:

Social:

Twitter: @InspireMV

LinkedIn: Inspire Mountain View

Facebook: @InspireMtnView