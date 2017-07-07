Gopher Expands Tracking Technology Functionality to Include Drone Tracking

Drone market anticipated to reach USD $84.31 billion by 2025

Danny tells Investor Ideas that Gopher has recently begun R&D to modify its existing product offerings of mobile tracking to include a drone tracking security feature. This new feature includes a cutting edge enhancement that will enable trigger drone operation by "obeying" a remote order being transmitted using the GopherInsight™ radio technology from any remote location. When this phase of development is complete, the system (hardware & software) will deploy a drone response to a potential crime scene and may provide law enforcement with real-time video of the scene. Gopher bought the domain dronerespond.com and will present its development on said domain.

"Here we are implementing our existing tracking technology within drones, enabling accurate location and dispatch in case of emergency. In addition, our future AI engine will provide the drone with learning capabilities regarding locations, shortcut paths, and more," said Dr. Rittman.

At this point, due to confidentiality, Gopher is not disclosing all of their upcoming features but Gopher has extensive, advanced plans to embed its technology and concepts in drones, creating an Intelligent Drone.

Drone tracking and identification has become a major issue within the industry. According to recent news from the FAA, "The first meeting of the UAS Identification and Tracking Aviation Rulemaking Committee (ARC) on June 21-23 advanced key policies of concern to the FAA, industry and law enforcement."

The FAA has also published the ARC's charter and the list of 74 members as of June 8, 2017 including Amazon Prime Air, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Ford and Verizon. https://www.faa.gov/news/updates/media/UAS_ID_ARC_Confirmed_Membership.pdf

According to its charter the ARC will: Identify, categorize and recommend available and emerging technologies for the remote identification and tracking of UAS; Identify requirements for meeting the security and public safety needs of law enforcement, homeland defense, and national security communities for remote identification and tracking; evaluate the feasibility and affordability of the available technical solutions, and determine how well they address the needs of law enforcement and air traffic control communities.

The global drone-powered business solutions market size is anticipated to reach USD $84.31 billion by 2025, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc so tracking and identification will become a primary concern as it grows.

Danny is a semiconductor designer with over twenty years of experience with companies such as Intel, DEC, IBM, and Qualcomm. He has worked on many prestigious Integrated Circuits projects; among them the Intel's Pentium Pro, DEC's Alpha chip, and others. Danny was the founder and CTO of BindKey Technologies, an EDA corporation that was acquired by DuPont Photo masks.

About Gopher Protocol Inc.

Gopher Protocol Inc. ( OTCQB : GOPH) (http://gopherprotocol.com/) is a development-stage company which consider itself Native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technology. The Company has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that when commercialized will include smart microchips, mobile application software and supporting cloud software. The system contemplates the creation of a global network. Gopher believes this will be the first system that is developed using artificial intelligence based analysis engine. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile device worldwide, Gopher envisions an internal, private network between all enabled mobile devices providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features.

