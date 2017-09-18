Gopher extends GOPHERINSIGHT, GOPHERNET and FRIENDINME Trademark Applications

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 18, 2017) - Gopher Protocol, Inc. ( OTCQB : GOPH) ("Gopher" or the "Company"), a development-stage company which specializes in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies and distribution announced today that it filed for extension of the GOPHERINSIGHT, GOPHERNET and FRIENDINME Trademark Applications. These were the third extensions filed. As such, Gopher has potentially two more extensions or 18 months to start utilizing these Trade Marks.

As introduced this week, the UGO HUB concept of a "Store Within a Store," which is a stand-alone network of 15,000+/- locations throughout the United States, may be utilized in developing sales of products under these trademarks.

Danny Rittman, CTO of Gopher, stated, "The trademarks can be applied to our consumer products including the Guardian Pet Tracker, personal tracking devices that work with or without GPS. We believe our core business portfolio of real-time, heuristic-based - mobile technologies allow for multiple product extensions that we can apply this new trademark to."

UGO HUB is a stand-alone network of 15,000+/- locations throughout the United States that provide cellular top off for all carries, prepaid and other financial services products and private branded accessories to consumers utilizing DSD - Direct Store Delivery for fulfillment. In theory, UGO HUB is seen as a "Store Within a Store" at certain locations. The Company hopes to grow its network over time with this alternative revenue sharing arrangement, as opposed to traditional wholesale pricing, with partner locations. With average weekly foot traffic estimated at 2,000 per week (http://distributech.net/Demographics.aspx), the UGO HUB Brand is potentially exposed to an estimated 30 million consumers per week.

Gopher will also begin working on a UGO branded line of its Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies that will be distributed through the 15,000+/- "Store Within a Store" locations.

About UGO HUB

UGO HUB products include: prepaid financial services (credit card, phone card, gift card, etc.), financial services -- bill pay, ATM, payday loans, check cashing, Bitcoin, etc.), products and accessories -- SIM Card, cell phone, as well as novelties, such as electronic accessories. UGO HUB operates on a leased space and revenue sharing arrangement with partner locations instead of a traditional wholesaling model.

About Gopher Protocol, Inc.

Gopher Protocol, Inc. ( OTCQB : GOPH) ("Gopher" and the "Company") (http://gopherprotocol.com/) is a development-stage company which consider itself Native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technology. The Company has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that when commercialized will include smart microchips, mobile application software and supporting cloud software. The system contemplates the creation of a global network. The core of the system will be it's advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile device worldwide. Gopher envisions this system as an internal, private network between all enabled mobile devices providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features.

Corporate Site: http://gopherprotocol.com

Press page/ press kit - http://gopherprotocol.com/?page_id=228

Consumer and product website for Guardian Patch: http://www.guardianpatch.com/.

About Guardian Pet Tracker http://www.guardianpettracker.com/

The Guardian Pet Tracker (Sphere Internal name -- the "Sphere") system is a derivative technology of Gopher's Guardian Patch technology. The Sphere is designed to provide its users with local tracking capability using a re-chargeable/replaceable battery source. Gopher intends to release pre-production units in limited test in the near future.

GOPH disclosure: More info: SEC link /technology abstract:

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.