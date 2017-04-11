Gopher Protocol Announces Completion of Field Test of the Guardian Orb Prototypes

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - Gopher Protocol Inc. ( OTCQB : GOPH) ("Gopher" and the "Company"), a development-stage company, which specializes in the development of real-time, heuristic-based - mobile technologies, and its partner Guardian Patch, LLC ("Guardian Orb") announced today that they completed a two-day field test mainly in the San Francisco area.

Danny Rittman, the Company CTO, stated, "We welcome the opportunity to test our product on third party network as it proved for us the diversity of our core technology, which in simple words, means it can comply and work on other networks."

The Guardian Orb prototypes are working with the Company's mobile app, which can be downloaded for free at the Apple Store and on Google Play under the name "Guardian Pet Tracker." As a courtesy to the public, the Company previously released the Guardian Patch app to provide users with live views of the Guardian Orb units during testing. Guardian Orb will post images as well as short videos documenting the field test. For the purpose of this field test, the Company SOW's vendor programmed the Guardian Orbs to comply with the third party infrastructure platform.

The Company is evaluating the results of the field test, including comparing and verifying the results to a third-party data base and will announce the results in the near future.

The Guardian Orb Pet Tracker (Sphere Internal name - the "Sphere") system is a derivative technology of Gopher's Guardian Patch technology. The Sphere is designed to provide its users with local tracking capability using a re-chargeable/replaceable battery source. The objective of Gopher's current efforts, is to deliver for testing in a pre-designated area, a few mobile units of the Guardian pet devices along with a base station, test results and eventual manufacturing capability for both the mobile and the base unit.

About Gopher Protocol Inc.

Gopher Protocol Inc. ( OTCQB : GOPH) ("Gopher" and the "Company") (http://gopherprotocol.com/) is a development-stage company developing a real-time, heuristic-based mobile technology. Upon development, the technology will consist of a smart microchip, mobile application software and supporting software that will run on a server. The system contemplates the creation of a global network. Gopher believes this will be the first system that is developed using a human, heuristic-based analysis engine. Since the core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that will be capable of being installed in any mobile device worldwide, Gopher expects that this will result in an internal, private network between all mobile devices utilizing the microchip by providing mobile technology for computing power enhancement, advanced mobile database management/sharing and other additional mobile features.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.