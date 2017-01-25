Gopher Protocol CTO Scheduled to give Radio & Webcast Interview Today

SANTA MONICA, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 25, 2017) - Gopher Protocol Inc. ( OTCQB : GOPH) ("Gopher"), a development-stage company which specializes in the development of real-time, heuristic-based mobile technologies, and its partner, Guardian Patch LLC ("Guardian"), are pleased to remind our followers that Gopher will be featured guest on National Radio and Webcast Business Show today at 1 pm EST.

Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO of Gopher, will be interviewed live today on 1470 am and 95.3 fm South Florida, which will be streamed worldwide on AMP2.TV and www.wwnnradio.com, hosted by longtime broadcaster Mick Bazsuly and will cover the patented global tracking devices. Tom Kozlowski, CEO of R.P. Summit, will also join the show to discuss this market, providing key statistics in this rapidly changing industry -- tracking of pets, property, children, and other valued items and assets. R.P. Summit is an expert in marketing and selection of key targets including product placement and development of an increased customer base through the Internet as well as conventional sales methods.

Gopher and Guardian created a landing page for pre-orders where interested parties will be offered a 15% discount on their Guardian Pet Tracker purchase. To qualify for the discount, interested parties will be asked to express their interest; pre-registering by simply providing an email address -- no credit card or financial information will be required to receive the discount. Pre-registration can be done on-line at http://www.guardianpettracker.com/join. Additionally, these registrants will also receive Gopher's newsletter as well as Gopher's updates.

About Guardian Pet Tracker

The Guardian Pet Tracker (Sphere Internal name - the "Sphere") system is a derivative technology of Gopher's Guardian Patch technology. The Sphere is designed to provide its users with local tracking capability using a re-chargeable/replaceable battery source. The objective of Gopher's current efforts, which it hopes to achieve, is to deliver for testing in a pre-designated area few mobile units of the Guardian pet devices along with a base station, test results and eventual manufacturing capability for both the mobile and the base unit

About Guardian Patch

The Guardian Patch (the "Patch"), potentially arriving in consumer markets in 2017, is a unique location technology that works with or without GPS. The Patch is a "stick-on" device that provides its users with the capability to protect and track objects, a loved-one or even a pet, through a mobile application. Download the Patch app, register your patch, and track anything that you own on your mobile device or on our designated website. Register the Patches of your family members and friends to receive alerts in the event of an emergency. Peel the Patch off and the Patch acts as a beacon, sending out a signal and notifying anyone who has registered the user's Patch.

About Gopher Protocol Inc.

Gopher Protocol Inc. ( OTCQB : GOPH) ("Gopher" and the "Company") (http://gopherprotocol.com/) is a development-stage company developing a real-time, heuristic-based mobile technology. Upon development, the technology will consist of a smart microchip, mobile application software and supporting software that will run on a server. The system contemplates the creation of a global network. Gopher believes this will be the first system that is developed using a human, heuristic-based analysis engine. Since the core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that will be capable of being installed in any mobile device worldwide, Gopher expects that this will result in an internal, private network between all mobile devices utilizing the microchip by providing mobile technology for computing power enhancement, advanced mobile database management/sharing and other additional mobile features.

