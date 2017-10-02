Gopher Protocol Engages Large Media to Manage its Guardian Orb Indiegogo campaign

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Oct 2, 2017) - Gopher Protocol, Inc. ( OTCQB : GOPH) ("Gopher" or the "Company"), a development-stage company which specializes in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies and distribution, engages Large Media to launch the Guardian Orb Indiegogo and marketing campaign. As announced on August 28, 2017, the Company launched a Beta Awareness Campaign for The GUARDIAN ORB Proprietary Pet Tracking Device on the Indiegogo platform at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/guardian-orb-the-most-advanced-gps-pet-tracker-dog/coming_soon. Large Media will take over the beta campaign as well as the related conversion to an actual campaign.

Gopher's engagement with Large Media followed several months of due diligence and interviews. Gopher Protocol was introduced to Large Media through Indiegogo. The Company is also in negotiation with Indiegogo on the terms of a strategic campaign agreement, which in essence, if executed and if qualified will provide for promotions by Indiegogo of the Company's campaign.

Large Media's Partner and COO, Audrey Binkowski, will be heading up the team. "As dog fanatics and experienced crowdfunding marketers, teaming up with GOPHER Protocol to launch the Guardian Orb's Indiegogo campaign was a natural fit. We recognize that in an ideal world, no pet would ever slip out the back door and run off or get stolen from someone's yard. But, we also understand that no matter how cautious pet owners are, sometimes the unthinkable happens. The peace of mind that comes from knowing your best friend will come home is something you can't put a price on. We are thrilled to be able to bring this invaluable device to pet parents everywhere," said Audrey.

About Large Media

Large Media is a thriving, Catskill Mountains-based marketing firm that utilizes a data-driven approach combined with creative thinking to deliver social and digital marketing programs that deliver real ROI. Large Media's client experience includes working with leading Fortune 500 companies, small- to mid-size businesses and the hottest startups including Tile, Coin, Navdy, Vessyl and more. Large Media's work-from-home agency model offers its clients greater attention to detail, insights backed by data and critical thinking. Large Media was founded in 2009.

About Indiegogo

Indiegogo is an international crowdfunding website founded in 2008 by Danae Ringelmann,[2] Slava Rubin, and Eric Schell. Its headquarters are in San Francisco, California. The site is one of the first sites to offer crowd funding. Indiegogo allows people to solicit funds for an idea, charity, or start-up business. Indiegogo charges a 5% fee on contributions. This charge is in addition to credit card and PayPal charges that range from 3.5% to 9%. Fifteen million people visit the site each month.

The site runs on a rewards-based system, meaning donors, investors, or customers who are willing help to fund a project or product can donate and receive a gift, rather than an equity stake in the company. Following changes in Security and Exchange Commission rules earlier in 2016, Indiegogo has partnered with MicroVentures to offer equity-based campaigns beginning in November 2016, allowing unaccredited investors to participate with equity stakes.

About Gopher Protocol, Inc.

Gopher Protocol, Inc. ( OTCQB : GOPH) ("Gopher" and the "Company") (http://gopherprotocol.com/) is a development-stage company which considers itself Native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technology, and distribution company. The Company has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that when commercialized will include smart microchips, mobile application software and supporting cloud software and an infrastructure that includes approximately 15,000 "store within a store" locations that distributes cellular and financial services products along with UGO branded products. The system contemplates the creation of a global network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile device worldwide. Gopher envisions this system as an internal, private network between all enabled mobile devices providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features.

Corporate Site: http://gopherprotocol.com

Press page/ press kit - http://gopherprotocol.com/?page_id=228

Consumer and product website for Guardian Patch: http://www.guardianpatch.com/.

About Guardian Pet Tracker http://www.guardianpettracker.com/

The Guardian Pet Tracker (Sphere Internal name - the "Sphere") system is a derivative technology of Gopher's Guardian Patch technology. The Sphere is designed to provide its users with local tracking capability using a re-chargeable/replaceable battery source. Gopher intends to release pre-production units in limited test in the near future.

GOPH disclosure: More info: SEC link /technology abstract

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.