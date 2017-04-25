Gopher Protocol, Inc. releases GuardianFleet App for optimizing and tracking Business Assets Add-on to GuardianPack Available on iOS and Android Application for Tracking Business Assets

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Gopher Protocol, Inc. ( OTCQB : GOPH) ("Gopher" and the "Company"), a development-stage company which specializes in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies, and its partner, Guardian Patch LLC ("Guardian"), released a beta version of -- "GuardianFleet" -- tracking application for groups, available on both IOS and Android platforms.

This beta test is a mobile application for optimizing, tracking and managing fleets via GPS map. The App includes many features such as creating perimeter, proximity alerts, locating a nearby hospital, illustrating mileage and speed and messaging between group members.

This beta test is free. Gopher Protocol will add premium features in the future that will have associated subscription fees.

"We urge any fleet owner to create a group -- and know precisely where your associates are at any given time. Future versions of the App will have enhanced features making fleet management and route optimization more seamless," added Michael Murray, Gopher's CEO. "In a business climate where fleet operators are surviving on razor thin margins, our product is a tool that can help business owners maximize the profitability of their assets," suggested Mansour Khatib, Gopher's Chief Marketing Officer.

The Products mentioned above are in addition to Gopher's Guardian pet tracker described below:

About Guardian Pet Tracker http://www.guardianpettracker.com/

The Guardian Pet Tracker (Sphere Internal name - the "Sphere") system is a derivative technology of Gopher's Guardian Patch technology. The Sphere is designed to provide its users with local tracking capability using a re-chargeable/replaceable battery source. Gopher intends to release pre-production units in limited test in the near future.

