Gopher Protocol Introduces Sigma EDA Software -- electrical connectivity & analysis of an integrated circuit block

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - Gopher Protocol Inc. ( OTCQB : GOPH) ("Gopher" and the "Company"), a development-stage company, which specializes in the development of real-time, heuristic-based mobile technologies, and its partner, Alpha EDA, LLC ("Alpha"), announce today the completion of development of its software package "SIGMA EDA" ("Sigma") -- a tool that checks and corrects electrical connectivity mismatches in an integrated circuit, custom layout block. The tool reads an IC Layout Block, its Netlist and automatically corrects all connectivity mismatches. In addition, the tool provides a layout performance and DFM structural improvements by optimizing polygonal connectivity.

Nanometer designs contain millions of devices and operate at very high frequencies. To meet the challenges posed by such large-scale circuits, techniques have been developed to represent integrated circuit designs at various levels of abstraction. According to these techniques, an integrated circuit design may be represented by an electrical schematic containing devices and nets interconnecting the devices and by geometric layout data that describes patterns of regions or elements to be formed in and/or on an integrated circuit substrate (e.g., wafer). Techniques for managing highly integrated circuit designs include hierarchical design techniques. These hierarchical techniques can be essential to the efficient performance of computer-assisted integrated circuit design verification. Such verification may include operations to perform layout versus schematic comparison (LVS) using computer-based design tools.

Today, any mismatches are corrected manually by a layout designer. The layout designer first must find the correct connection and then determine how to create the correct electrical connection in the mask layout database. This process of adding/modifying an electrical connection(s) may take several hours or days to complete. Furthermore, the layout designer may introduce design rule errors in the mask layout database when adding the new connection. Eliminating the design rule errors may additionally require several more hours or days and thus, increase the design time for the integrated circuit furthermore. Using Sigma these electrical connection mismatches are automatically eliminated within minutes which results in a massive reduction in the entire chip design time. In addition, the tool includes an Auto-Correct option to automatically correct a completed IC layout block. One of the key advantages of the software is its statistical analysis and violations mapping feature. The program prepares violation statistics including a detailed report of each violation and an automatic correction solution(s). Upon user's approval, Sigma automatically corrects the violation(s), saving hours or days of manual work. After the correction, Sigma rechecks the microchip block to verify that all violations are fixed.

"The new method and system deployed via Sigma supports the industry's newest manufacturing design processes and standards. With Sigma, designers can potentially save weeks and months of IC custom layout design time. This tool especially benefits Analog and Mixed Signal design styles and can eliminate the stress and time of solving a major challenge," stated Dr. Rittman, the Company and Alpha CTO.

About Gopher Protocol Inc.

Gopher Protocol Inc. ( OTCQB : GOPH) ("Gopher" and the "Company") (http://gopherprotocol.com/) is a development-stage company developing a real-time, heuristic-based mobile technology. Upon development, the technology will consist of a smart microchip, mobile application software and supporting software that will run on a server. The system contemplates the creation of a global network. Gopher believes this will be the first system that is developed using a human, heuristic-based analysis engine. Since the core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that will be capable of being installed in any mobile device worldwide, Gopher expects that this will result in an internal, private network between all mobile devices utilizing the microchip by providing mobile technology for computing power enhancement, advanced mobile database management/sharing and other additional mobile features.

Corporate Site: http://gopherprotocol.com

Press page/ press kit -- http://gopherprotocol.com/?page_id=228

Consumer and product website for Guardian Patch: http://www.guardianpatch.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.