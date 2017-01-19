Gopher Protocol Pursues Prototype Development and Additional Testing

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 19, 2017) - Gopher Protocol Inc. ( OTCQB : GOPH) ("Gopher" and the "Company"), a development-stage company which specializes in the development of real-time, heuristic-based -- mobile technologies; and its partner, Guardian Patch LLC ("Guardian") provided updates in connection with Statement of Work ("SOW") for the placement and development of Guardian Sphere and its base system -- this proto sample is being implemented by Gopher and Guardian.

Gopher and Guardian are seeking to introduce the Guardian Pet Tracker. And in addition to making it durable, they are also seeking to make it waterproof. For this project, Guardian has assembled a team of eight including -- Project Manager, CTO, digital software engineers, specialist algorithm mathematician, and project leader. Assuming there are no substantial delays, Guardian's team estimates the Guardian Pet Tracker to be finalized in March 2017 after which Gopher will need to perform integration tests that will include functionality, certification compliance tests, and FCC complying test and review.

Parallel to the waterproofing efforts, with the goal of providing reliable long range connectivity features, Gopher is working in cooperation with a chip developer based in the United States and a coverage provider to perform these tests in an urban area. Gopher is in the process of producing a limited number of Spheres to test the coverage system to be verified by a third party.

As set forth in the Gopher/Guardian Joint Venture Agreement, Guardian is funding the SOW project. We are focused on completion of the SOW, and the third party testing of the coverage system on schedule with the goal of a soft presale product campaign as early as February 2017.

Gopher and Guardian created a landing page for pre-orders where pre-registered interested parties will be offered a 15% discount on their Guardian Pet Tracker purchase. To qualify for the discount, interested parties will simply be asked to express their interest by simply providing an email address. No credit card or financial information will be required to receive the discount. Pre-registration can be done online at http://www.guardianpettracker.com/join. In addition, Dr. Danny Rittman, Gopher's CTO, is scheduled to participate in a live Radio and Webcast to be hosted by Michael Bazsuly on January 25, 2017 at 12:00 pm Eastern. This live broadcast will be aired on WWW.AMP2.TV and also by radio at 1470 AM (Florida). The interview will also be available for viewing on YouTube immediately after the live broadcast. Questions can be submitted in advance directly to the host mickespn@aol.com. "This is a major milestone in our progress, assuming successful completion as scheduled, as we believe our Sphere will save many pets once commercialized. We will also put a dent in the lost pet epidemic with our revolutionary new technology," stated Mansour Khatib, the Company CMO. "Our short video on our face book page, which explains how the product works has received more than 1.75 million hits acceding our expectations and has also performed well on YouTube -- https://youtu.be/7aTYdCSRgho," added Khatib.

The Guardian Sphere (the "Sphere") system is a derivative technology of Gopher's Guardian Patch technology. The Sphere is designed to provide its users with local tracking capability using a re-chargeable and replaceable battery source. The objective of Gopher's current efforts which Gopher hopes to achieve, is to deliver a full system -- one ready for mass production.

The Guardian Patch (the "Patch"), potentially arriving in consumer markets in 2017, is a unique location technology that works with or without GPS. The Patch is a "stick-on" device that provides its users with the capability to protect and track objects, a loved-one or even a pet, through a mobile application.

Gopher Protocol Inc. ( OTCQB : GOPH) is a development-stage company developing a real-time, heuristic-based mobile technology. Upon development, the technology will consist of a smart microchip, mobile application software and supporting software that will run on a server. The system contemplates the creation of a global network. Gopher believes this will be the first system that is developed using a human, heuristic-based analysis engine.

