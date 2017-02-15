Gopher Protocol Release New Version of Epsilon Mobile EDA Software

IC designers can potentially save weeks and months of design time

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 15, 2017) - Gopher Protocol Inc. ( OTCQB : GOPH) ("Gopher" and the "Company"), a development-stage company, which specializes in the development of real-time, heuristic-based -- mobile technologies; and its partner, Guardian Patch LLC ("Guardian") and Alpha EDA, LLC ("Alpha") announce the new updated release for the Epsilon Mobile EDA package software ("Epsilon") that support interconnect parasitics extraction in real time.

The Gopher Epsilon Software is an internal, proprietary platform that was developed as a designated tool for the mobile industry to accelerate signoff Reliability Verification (RV) with accurate and precise interactive error detection and correction. The software is targeted to assist microchip designers to produce power-aware, faster performance and longer lifespan integrated circuits. The software prolongs a battery's life, enabling mobile and static electronic devices longer operation time and better performance.

The new version of Epsilon supports the industry's newest manufacturing design processes and standards, including10nm and 7nm. IC designers will be able to analyze and fix circuits more efficiently, in real-time, and get visibility into electrical issues early during the design stage. With Epsilon IC, designers can potentially save weeks and months of design time.

"The mask shapes are getting smaller and more complex as we went to 14nm, and it will continue to get smaller and even more complex at 10nm," said Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO of Gopher Protocol. "Although the main features being written are the same size as before, the process window required is greater. This will increase the demand for electrical phenomenon analysis to deliver increasingly complex circuits. Critical Signal Integrity challenges are becoming the bottleneck for mobile SOC (System On Chip) and ASIC (Application Specific Integrated Circuit) designs especially in the analog and mixed domains. The designs are expected to perform in low power, especially for the mobile arena and therefore every drop of performance needs to be squeezed. The new release of Epsilon provides an on-the-fly electrical analysis to enable chip designers to address these issues early during the design stage, keeping their hands on the pulse of the entire project's power management and overall performance," added Dr. Rittman.

As announced previously by the Company, the Epsilon platform is currently under evaluation with third parties.

About Epsilon

Featuring a built-in, microchip electrical SI analysis capability, Epsilon software enhances design team productivity and microchip performance for custom ICs and IPs. With Epsilon, you'll have the methodology and system to test and improve/correct ICs for power management and current sustainability to avoid failures. Epsilon monitors, in real-time electrical issues while ICs layout is created, and electrically analyzes, and verify wires and devices. Designers will be able to correct issues early during the design phase. The result is electrically Electrically-Aware layout. The software is running in the background and provides in-design electrical analysis capability, significantly reduces the IC's design cycle by up to 50 percent, achieving higher performance in less die area. Epsilon captures currents and voltages information directly from simulation tools, and passes this electrical information into the design environment, suggesting better methodologies to achieve dependable and high performance circuits. With Epsilon's new capability to analyze full chip level in a batch mode, designers can run a comprehensive analysis in the background in parallel to the local checks and fixes that are done in real time.

About Guardian Pet Tracker

The Guardian Sphere (the "Sphere") system is a derivative technology of Gopher's Guardian Patch technology. The Sphere is designed to provide its users with local tracking capability using a re-chargeable and replaceable battery source. The objective of Gopher's current efforts, which Gopher hopes to achieve, is to deliver a full system -- one ready for mass production during the first quarter of 2017.

About Guardian Patch

The Guardian Patch (the "Patch"), potentially arriving in consumer markets in 2017, is a unique location technology that works with or without GPS. The Patch is a "stick-on" device that provides its users with the capability to protect and track objects, a loved-one or even a pet, through a mobile application. Download the Patch app, register your patch, and track anything that you own on your mobile device or on our designated website. Register the Patches of your family members and friends to receive alerts in the event of an emergency. Peel the Patch off and the Patch acts as a beacon, sending out a signal and notifying anyone who has registered the user's Patch.

About Gopher Protocol Inc.

Gopher Protocol Inc. ( OTCQB : GOPH) ("Gopher" and the "Company") (http://gopherprotocol.com/) is a development-stage company developing a real-time, heuristic-based mobile technology. Upon development, the technology will consist of a smart microchip, mobile application software and supporting software that will run on a server. The system contemplates the creation of a global network. Gopher believes this will be the first system that is developed using a human, heuristic-based analysis engine. Since the core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that will be capable of being installed in any mobile device worldwide, Gopher expects that this will result in an internal, private network between all mobile devices utilizing the microchip by providing mobile technology for computing power enhancement, advanced mobile database management/sharing and other additional mobile features.

Forward-Looking Statements

