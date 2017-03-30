Gopher Protocol Secures FRIENDINME Trademark for Security Enhancement to Mobile Devices; Applicable to Gopher's Personal Tracking and Pet Tracking Products

Gopher also extends GOPHERINSIGHT and GOPHERNET Trademark Applications

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - Gopher Protocol Inc. ( OTCQB : GOPH) ("Gopher" and the "Company"), a development-stage company, which specializes in the development of real-time, heuristic-based -- mobile technologies, announced today that Dr. Rittman received a Notice of Allowance in the FRIENDINME trademark application, which was subsequently licensed to Gopher. Gopher also extended the trademark applications for GOPHERINSIGHT and GOPHERNET for a period of six months.

CTO, Danny Rittman said, "The FRIENDINME trademarks can be applied to our consumer products in development including the Guardian Patch and the Guardian Pet Tracker, personal tracking devices that work with or without GPS. Our core business portfolio of real-time, heuristic-based -- mobile technologies allows for multiple product extensions that we can apply this new trademark to."

The Guardian Patch (the "Patch"), potentially arriving in consumer markets in 2017, is a unique location technology that works with or without GPS. The Patch is a "stick-on" device that provides its users with the capability to protect and track objects, a loved-one or even a pet, through a mobile application. Download the Patch app, register your Patch, and track anything that you own on your mobile device or on our designated website. Register the Patches of your family members and friends to receive alerts in the event of an emergency. Peel the Patch off and the Patch acts as a beacon, sending out a signal and notifying anyone who has registered the user's Patch.

About Guardian Pet Tracker http://www.guardianpettracker.com/

The Guardian Pet Tracker (Sphere Internal name -- the "Sphere") system is a derivative technology of Gopher's Guardian Patch technology. The Sphere is designed to provide its users with local tracking capability using a re-chargeable/replaceable battery source. The objective of Gopher's current efforts, is to deliver for testing in a pre-designated area, a few mobile units of the Guardian pet devices along with a base station, test results and eventual manufacturing capability for both the mobile and the base unit.

About Gopher Protocol Inc.

Gopher Protocol Inc. ( OTCQB : GOPH) ("Gopher" and the "Company") (http://gopherprotocol.com/) is a development-stage company developing a real-time, heuristic-based mobile technology. Upon development, the technology will consist of a smart microchip, mobile application software and supporting software that will run on a server. The system contemplates the creation of a global network. Gopher believes this will be the first system that is developed using a human, heuristic-based analysis engine. Since the core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that will be capable of being installed in any mobile device worldwide, Gopher expects that this will result in an internal, private network between all mobile devices utilizing the microchip by providing mobile technology for computing power enhancement, advanced mobile database management/sharing and other additional mobile features.

Corporate Site: http://gopherprotocol.com

Press page/ press kit - http://gopherprotocol.com/?page_id=228

Consumer and product website for Guardian Patch: http://www.guardianpatch.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.