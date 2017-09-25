Gopher Proudly Introduces its New CEO

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 25, 2017) - Gopher Protocol Inc. ( OTCQB : GOPH) ("Gopher" or the "Company"), a development-stage company which specializes in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies and distribution is proud to introduce its new CEO to shareholders and followers, in a personal letter from Gregory Bauer:

I wanted to take this opportunity to introduce myself as the new CEO of Gopher Protocol, as well as a fellow shareholder.

I have joined Gopher Protocol as part of Gopher's recent acquisition of UGO HUB assets.

We are going to be using the UGO HUB assets to create a "store within a store" offering several prepaid and cellular services as well as launching our branded UGO accessory product line for consumers. The assets we acquired provide us with basic infrastructure within 15,000 convenience stores located across the United States with a "heavy presence" in the south east to empower a Gopher network for future product releases.

Before we go into the strategy of the acquisition -- I will describe the parts of my background and experience that I believe will help me to succeed as CEO of Gopher Protocol.

My background includes working in technology and product distribution companies. Most recently growing a distribution division to over $140 million in revenue. In addition, I have had previous successful exits selling companies to large corporations and in the technology information space. I also have experience running public companies, so I am familiar with the requirements.

Based on my experience, I am excited about the opportunities I see in Gopher Protocol to expand the existing technology and take it to market. Let me start by describing the current operations of the assets recently acquired.

The recent Gopher acquisition will be generating revenues as a retail partner of the major telecoms through the distribution of financial products as well as cellular "top-off" cards. We believe this acquisition is a game changer for Gopher with the goal of placing Gopher on the path to a cash flow positive company. In addition, our goal is to provide the Company with more flexibility in developing and deploying its technology portfolio and to take advantage of the disruptive products developed by our CTO Danny Rittman.

Allowing that the acquisition makes sense from a financial standpoint, the beauty of having 15,000 points of presence across the United States will allow us to distribute our internal inventions in those locations, in the future.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, it is our goal to deploy connected devices into those locations to create the radio frequency network that we described in our recent video -- https://youtu.be/9ovYCMHmOi8. This will create the access points to the internet needed by our connected devices which will allow them to connect to the internet with no monthly fees.

To summarize our recent moves:

New CEO with public company experience, investor exits, and building large companies.

15,000 distribution points for our soon to be launched products with access to an estimated 30,000,000* customers weekly. (*http://distributech.net//Demographics.aspx)

I look forward to building shareholder value as we execute on the ambitious plans we have for the future.

Best regards,

Gregory Bauer

About UGO HUB

UGO HUB products include: prepaid financial services (credit card, phone card, gift card, etc.), financial services -- bill pay, ATM, payday loans, check cashing, Bitcoin, etc.), products and accessories -- SIM Card, cell phone, as well as novelties, such as electronic accessories. UGO HUB operates on a leased space and revenue sharing arrangement with partner locations instead of a traditional wholesaling model.

About Gopher Protocol Inc.

Gopher Protocol Inc. ( OTCQB : GOPH) ("Gopher" and the "Company") (http://gopherprotocol.com/) is a development-stage company which consider itself Native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technology. The Company has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that when commercialized will include smart microchips, mobile application software and supporting cloud software. The system contemplates the creation of a global network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile device worldwide. Gopher envisions this system as an internal, private network between all enabled mobile devices providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features.

Corporate Site: http://gopherprotocol.com

Press page/ press kit: http://gopherprotocol.com/?page_id=228

Consumer and product website for Guardian Patch: http://www.guardianpatch.com/.

About Guardian Pet Tracker http://www.guardianpettracker.com/

The Guardian Pet Tracker (Sphere Internal name -- the "Sphere") system is a derivative technology of Gopher's Guardian Patch technology. The Sphere is designed to provide its users with local tracking capability using a re-chargeable/replaceable battery source. Gopher intends to release pre-production units in limited test in the near future.

GOPH disclosure: More info: SEC link /technology abstract

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.