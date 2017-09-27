Gopher's New CEO Gregory Bauer Shares Vision on Leveraging Distribution for AI and Tracking Technology Portfolio

Bauer describes Gopher's strategies such as using the Guardian Pet Tracker as a means to spur business

POINT ROBERTS, WA--(Marketwired - September 27, 2017) - Investorideas.com, a global news source and investor resource covering Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence stocks, issues an exclusive podcast interview with Gopher Protocol Inc. ( OTCQB : GOPH) following news of its recent acquisition of assets from RWJ Advanced Marketing and the appointment of a new CEO.

Gopher Protocol's ( OTCQB : GOPH) new CEO Gregory Bauer said the company's newly acquired assets from RWJ Advanced Marketing will streamline distribution and inventory management.

"RWJ brings to Gopher a lot of distribution," he said. "We have DSD which is direct store delivery, so as Gopher moves into a retail based product that we're looking at bringing to market, they will help put it on the shelf for us and manage the inventory for us."

Hear the full podcast here:

http://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/092517-Gopher.mp3

"It will also allow us the platform that we currently have that will leverage our in store technology we use to sell our products. That will help bring more coverage to our intellectual properties."

Bauer said Gopher's organizational structure will be flat with emphasis on departmental verticals.

"The company structure as a whole right now will be as flat as we can make it going forward. We have a vertical in our marketing department, our distribution department and our import/export department. Import/export will work very closely with marketing, they'll be driven by demands of our sales."

Bauer described Gopher's strategies such as using the Guardian Pet Tracker as a means to spur business.

"We're going to be able to take the Pet Tracker as a stepping stone. It works off of all the intellectual properties that Danny (Rittman - CTO) has put out there and has patented," he said. "We also run market partners. Our market partners are people who have brought business to us over the years, and we have leveraged their relationships with the stores. So we're coming up with several different models to encourage even the stores we don't have to put the products in there and increase our network coverage."

"I'm sure as time goes on, we will adjust these different distribution channels and take advantage of the ones that we can bring to fruition first," he said.

About UGO HUB

UGO HUB products include: prepaid financial services (credit card, phone card, gift card, etc.), financial services -- bill pay, ATM, payday loans, check cashing, Bitcoin, etc.), products and accessories -- SIM Card, cell phone, as well as novelties, such as electronic accessories. UGO HUB operates on a leased space and revenue sharing arrangement with partner locations instead of a traditional wholesaling model.

About Gopher Protocol Inc.

Gopher Protocol Inc. ( OTCQB : GOPH) ("Gopher" and the "Company") (http://gopherprotocol.com/) is a development-stage company which consider itself Native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technology. The Company has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that when commercialized will include smart microchips, mobile application software and supporting cloud software. The system contemplates the creation of a global network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile device worldwide. Gopher envisions this system as an internal, private network between all enabled mobile devices providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features.

Corporate Site: http://gopherprotocol.com

Press page/ press kit - http://gopherprotocol.com/?page_id=228

Consumer and product website for Guardian Patch: http://www.guardianpatch.com/.

About Guardian Pet Tracker www.guardianpettracker.com

The Guardian Pet Tracker (Sphere Internal name -- the "Sphere") system is a derivative technology of Gopher's Guardian Patch technology. The Sphere is designed to provide its users with local tracking capability using a re-chargeable/replaceable battery source. Gopher intends to release pre-production units in limited test in the near future.

GOPH disclosure: More info: SEC link /technology abstract:

