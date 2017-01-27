Gordmans announces consolidation of workforce

OMAHA, NE--(Marketwired - Jan 27, 2017) - Apparel and home décor retailer Gordmans ( NASDAQ : GMAN) announced today the consolidation and streamlining of selected functions to better compete in the current sluggish retail environment.

Gordmans President and CEO Andy Hall said, "It is a very difficult decision to eliminate non-store positions as all Gordmans' employees are passionate about creating the best shopping experience for our guests."

For impacted associates, Gordmans has extended assistance which includes income continuation, outplacement support and/or the offer of other positions within the company.

