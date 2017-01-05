Gordmans Stores, Inc. Announces Participation in 2017 ICR Conference

OMAHA, NE--(Marketwired - Jan 5, 2017) - Gordmans Stores, Inc. ( NASDAQ : GMAN), an Omaha-based apparel and home décor retailer, today announced that the Company is participating in the 2017 ICR Conference at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida. Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 11:30 am Eastern Time.

A live broadcast of the presentation may be accessed at http://investor.gordmans.com/events.cfm. Interested parties are advised to log on to the live webcast at least fifteen minutes prior to the presentation in order to download the necessary software.