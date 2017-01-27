Gourmet Ocean Products Announces Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending September 30th, 2016

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 27, 2017) - Gourmet Ocean Products Inc. ("Gourmet" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:GOP) announces its annual financial results for the year ended September 30, 2016.

Highlights

In the year ended September 30, 2016, Gourmet reported sales of $3,882,581, compared with $4,282,879 during the year ended September 30, 2015. Sales decreased by $400,298 as a result of the decrease in sales of harvested sea cucumber in China due to a slowing down Chinese economy.

Cash flow improved during the year ended September 30, 2016 as adjusted EBITDA was negative $631,563 versus negative $1,304,350 during the prior year.

Gross margin during the year ended September 30, 2016 was 31.1% compared with 22.9% in the year ended September 30, 2015. This increase was due to the change to a new Chinese distributor in April 2015. As a result of this change, the Company has experienced higher sales prices. The increase in gross margin was also due to an increase in higher margin, retail sales in Canada and China.

Net loss for the year ended September 30, 2015 was $2,369,162, compared to a net loss of $1,892,016 for the year ended September 30, 2015. The increase in net loss for the year ended September 30, 2016 is due to an inventory impairment taken as part of our audit in the amount of $1,338,246.

"The China market situation started to recover in the last quarter of fiscal year 2016 as the Company achieved record sales during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2016. Further, with the change in our distributor, we have experienced improved margins of sea cucumber and added new retail customers," stated Mr. Peter Hughes, President and CEO of Gourmet Ocean Products.

SUMMARY OF FINANICAL RESULTS

Three-Month Period Ended

(Unaudited) Year Ended

(Audited) Year Ended

(Audited) 09/30/2016 09/30/2015 09/30/2016 09/30/2015 Sales 1,944,457 88,808 3,882,581 4,282,879 Gross profit 470,224 103,465 1,207,855 982,771 Loss from operations (44,191) (432,479) (1,015,386) (1,892,016) Other expenses (1,346,390) 1,520 (1,353,776) - Net income (loss) (1,390,581) (430,959) (2,369,162) (1,892,016) EBITDA (1,245,696) (270,932) (1,978,933) (1,524,305) Adjusted EBITDA 92,500 (247,794) (631,563) (1,304,350) Earnings per share Diluted (0.01) (0.01) (0.02) (0.01) Weighted average number of shares Basic 125,068,733 125,068,733 125,068,733 125,068,733

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

At September 30, 2016 the Company had cash on deposit in the amount of $90,233, accounts and other receivables of $1,848,466, prepaid expenses of $52,988 and inventory of $1,408,370 compared to cash on deposit in the amount of $582,787, accounts and other receivables of $259,181, prepaid expenses of $105,949 and inventory of $3,647,856 at September 30, 2015.

The working capital position of the Company at September 30, 2016 declined to $1,515,219 compared to a working capital position of $3,609,027 at September 30, 2015.

Net assets declined to $1,990,471 at September 30, 2016 compared to $4,350,509 at September 30, 2015. At September 30, 2016 the Company had a short-term debenture of $1,402,468, which $1,082,468 loan from one of related parties at an interest rate of 4% and $320,000 loan ($50,000 from a related party and $270,000 from non-related parties) with an interest rate of 12% per annum. The debentures are unsecured and have a renewed maturity date of April 30, 2017, with the exception of a $20,000 loan due on October 31, 2016.

For additional financial information please see Gourmet's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and MD&A filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Gourmet Ocean Products Inc.

Gourmet is a B.C.-based aquaculture company specializing in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of high-quality, specialty seafood products including sea cucumbers, scallops, and oysters with distribution to customers primarily in Asia and Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Peter Hughes, President, Chief Executive Officer

