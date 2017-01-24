Government of Canada announcement regarding Charles-D'Auteuil community hall in Sainte-Angele-de-Monnoir

January 24, 2017 10:00 ET
SAINTE-ANGÈLE-DE-MONNOIR, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 24, 2017) - Media representatives are invited to attend a press conference at which Pierre Breton, Member of Parliament for Shefford, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), will make an announcement regarding the Charles-D'Auteuil community hall.
Stay connected
Follow us on Twitter @CanEconDev
Media RelationsCanada Economic Development for Quebec Regions514-283-8818dec.media.ced@canada.ca
See all RSS Newsfeeds