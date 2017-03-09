Government of Canada announces judicial appointment in the province of Prince Edward Island

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) - Department of Justice Canada

The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the new judicial application process announced on October 20, 2016. The new process emphasizes transparency, merit, and diversity, and will result in the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Tracey L. Clements, Q.C., a partner with Stewart McKelvey in Charlottetown, is appointed a judge of the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island. She is replacing Mr. Justice W.D. Cheverie, who elected supernumerary status effective September 1, 2016.

Madam Justice Clements was born and raised in the small community of High Bank, Prince Edward Island. Staying in the Maritimes, she obtained her Bachelor of Arts and law degree from the University of New Brunswick. Since that time, she has been with Stewart McKelvey and has developed a general litigation practice, including labour, employment and human rights law. Prior to her appointment to the bench, Justice Clements dedicated her career to upholding the values and fairness that our legal system demands. However, she is most proud of her community contributions, including her work as President of the Board of Sport PEI, as Chair of the Insurance Section of the PEI Branch of the Canadian Bar Association, and as a member of the PEI Law Society's Continuing Legal Education Committee. She and her husband live in Mermaid with their four children.

Quick Facts

Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016.

The Judicial Advisory Committees in seven provinces, including Prince Edward Island, were reconstituted and announced on January 19, 2017.

This process is separate from the Supreme Court of Canada judicial appointment process announced on August 2, 2016. Nominees to the Supreme Court of Canada are selected by the Prime Minister from a thoroughly-vetted list of candidates.

