Government of Canada announces judicial appointment in the province of Prince Edward Island

March 09, 2017 16:27 ET
OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) - Department of Justice Canada
The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the new judicial application process announced on October 20, 2016. The new process emphasizes transparency, merit, and diversity, and will result in the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.
Tracey L. Clements, Q.C., a partner with Stewart McKelvey in Charlottetown, is appointed a judge of the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island. She is replacing Mr. Justice W.D. Cheverie, who elected supernumerary status effective September 1, 2016.
Madam Justice Clements was born and raised in the small community of High Bank, Prince Edward Island. Staying in the Maritimes, she obtained her Bachelor of Arts and law degree from the University of New Brunswick. Since that time, she has been with Stewart McKelvey and has developed a general litigation practice, including labour, employment and human rights law. Prior to her appointment to the bench, Justice Clements dedicated her career to upholding the values and fairness that our legal system demands. However, she is most proud of her community contributions, including her work as President of the Board of Sport PEI, as Chair of the Insurance Section of the PEI Branch of the Canadian Bar Association, and as a member of the PEI Law Society's Continuing Legal Education Committee. She and her husband live in Mermaid with their four children.
