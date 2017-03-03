Government of Canada announces over $2.5 million for Mississauga community infrastructure upgrades

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario)

Children and families in Mississauga will now benefit from safer, more accessible playgrounds and facilities, to play, to meet, explore nature and come together as a community.

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, Minister responsible for FedDev Ontario and MP Mississauga-Malton, was at the South Common Community Centre today to announce that the City of Mississauga will receive up to $2.5 million and the Credit Valley Conservation Foundation will receive up to $39,492 under the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP 150).

These 29 projects are part of over 350 CIP 150 projects approved in southern Ontario under the program's second intake. For more details, please see the backgrounder.

With the addition of $44.4 million in supplementary funding announced in Budget 2016, the total CIP 150 allocation for southern Ontario, being delivered by FedDev Ontario, is up to $88.8 million. Over 730 projects have been approved under both intakes.

These projects will allow Canadians to enjoy upgraded community facilities such as parks, trails, cultural and community centres. They will also help to create a lasting legacy as Canada prepares to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation in 2017.

Quotes

"The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program will preserve and improve our community infrastructure, so that all Canadians and their families can enjoy moments of culture, sport, recreation and leisure for years to come. I am proud to see my community of Mississauga benefit from this program."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, M.P. Mississauga-Malton, Minister of Innovation Science and Economic Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"On behalf of the City of Mississauga and Council, I want to thank the Government of Canada for investing in our municipality's promising future. The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program helps cities rebuild and improve local playgrounds, trails and public services. These investments enhance the quality of life for families, seniors and all residents. The funding also offers an opportunity for Mississauga to complete projects of historical significance, recognizing Canadian heritage, during the celebrated occasion of Canada 150."

- Her Worship, Bonnie Crombie, Mayor of the City of Mississauga

"The CIP 150 funding is enabling Credit Valley Conservation to significantly improve the visitor experience at our conservation areas. These areas provide opportunities for Canadians to come together to explore, learn, enjoy and appreciate Canada's incredible natural environment."

- Jeff Payne, Director of Corporate Service, Credit Valley Conservation Foundation

"Our government's commitment to improving the parks and playgrounds in my riding will bring families and our community together during our nation's 150th anniversary and beyond."

- Sven Spengemann, Member of Parliament for Mississauga Lakeshore

"The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program is ensuring residents here in Mississauga-Streetsville, Meadowvale and Lisgar have access to improved community spaces. I am pleased to announce that this has contributed to the Expansion of Trail at Osprey Marsh."

- Gagan Sikand, Member of Parliament for Mississauga - Streetsville

"With the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Fund (CIP 150), the residents of Mississauga East−Cooksville will see a real significant improvement to our community spaces at Allison's Park, Brentwood Park, Burnhamdale Park, Syed Jalluddin Park and Cherry Hill Park. Through investments in our communities, we are demonstrating our commitment to create and support sustainable growth, economic opportunity, and prosperity in Canada."

- Peter Fonseca, Member of Parliament for Mississauga East-Cooksville

"With the Canada 150 community infrastructure program, our City of Mississauga will be able to undertake much needed revitalization of our beautiful trails and community centres. These public spaces not only provide space for our city to connect but also have a hand in its economic development. I am especially proud of the projects taking place in Mississauga−Erin Mills such as the revitalization of the South Common Community Centre."

- Iqra Khalid, Member of Parliament for Mississauga-Erin Mills

"I'm proud to see the federal government partner with my city to improve our local community for the benefit of residents of Mississauga"

- Omar Alghabra, Member of Parliament for Mississauga Centre

Quick Facts

Funding for the City of Mississauga will support projects that include making playgrounds accessible through the installation of suitable swings and wheelchair transfers to play structures. Trails will be repaired and improved and the South Common Community Centre's customer service desk will be modernized to include safety and accessibility features.

The Credit Valley Conservation Foundation will replace 150 metres of boardwalk in the Rattray March Conservation Area, enhancing visitors' enjoyment of the Lake Ontario Waterfront Trail.

FedDev Ontario received more than 1,000 applications under Intake Two of the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program.

Over the coming weeks, local announcements for other projects approved through intake two of the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program in southern Ontario will be taking place.

The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program is a $300-million national program, which is being delivered by regional development agencies across the country.

Projects were selected based on eligibility requirements and selection criteria as outlined in the program guidelines including: project readiness; project scope; funding leveraged from other sources; and the extent to which projects supported a clean growth economy.

Related Products

Associated Links

Backgrounder

Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program Upgrades in Mississauga

The national Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP 150), part of the Government of Canada's activities to celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation in 2017, provides $300 million over two years for the renovation, expansion and improvement of existing community and cultural infrastructure.

The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program is being delivered by regional development agencies across Canada. With the addition of $44.4 million in supplementary funding announced in Budget 2016, the total CIP 150 allocation for southern Ontario, being delivered by FedDev Ontario, is up to $88.8 million.

CIP 150 will benefit many types of community infrastructure, including community centres, cultural centres, museums, parks, recreational facilities, trails, libraries and tourism facilities that will help to support economic growth and prosperity, while making important investments in projects that support a better future for Indigenous peoples and advance a clean growth economy.

Today, The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation Science and Economic Development, Minister responsible for FedDev Ontario and Member of Parliament for Mississauga-Malton, announced funding for the following projects in Mississauga: