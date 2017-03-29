Government of Canada announces pledge of $22.3 million over five years to establish new Accessible Technology Development program in 2017 Federal Budget

BURNABY, BC--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - The Neil Squire Society commends the Government of Canada for pledging $22.3 million over five years to establish a new Accessible Technology Development program in the 2017 Federal Budget, announced on March 22, 2017.

This program would help provide funding for innovative projects led by private sector firms, non-profit organizations and research institutes, to develop new assistive devices and technologies.

The investment in accessibility will help bridge the digital divide for people with disabilities in Canada, and will serve to improve the lives and opportunities of people with disabilities.

The Neil Squire Society thanks The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development for spearheading this initiative and including it as part of the Innovation Agenda. We also thank The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, the Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities for her commitment to making Canada accessible and more inclusive for people with disabilities.

Technology is a key part of Neil Squire Society's mission statement, and is integrated throughout their programming. Their Society's R&D group has built a strong international reputation for their work in creating technologies and solutions to enable people with disabilities to achieve their potential in educational, vocational and personal pursuits. The R&D group pro-actively facilitates the development of technologies, both mainstream and specialized, that enable persons with disabilities to fully access opportunities in our society.

About Neil Squire Society

"We use Technology, Knowledge, and Passion to Empower Canadians with Disabilities". The Neil Squire Society is the only national not-for-profit organization in Canada that has for over thirty years empowered Canadians with disabilities through the use of computer-based assistive technologies, research and development, and various employment programs. Through our work, we help our clients remove barriers so that they can live independent lives and become active members of the workplace and our society. Specializing in education and workplace empowerment, the Society has served over 35,000 people since 1984.

Distribution of this press release was generously donated by Marketwired.