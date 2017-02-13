Government of Canada Invests $100,000 in Improvements to Hope's Community Infrastructure

The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP 150) funding helps communities improve their local amenities, contributing to the collective well-being of society

HOPE, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 13, 2017) - Western Economic Diversification Canada

A popular fitness centre in Hope, British Columbia will receive a much-needed upgrade with a Government of Canada CIP 150 investment of $100,000.

With this funding, the Fraser Valley Regional District will upgrade the fitness centre by extending the exercise area and improving accessibility to the facility. These improvements will provide members of the community with an improved place to exercise and to engage in other recreational activities.

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, made the announcement today.

The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program is part of Canada 150 Celebrates, the Government of Canada's celebration of our country's 150th anniversary of Confederation. Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada's Regional Development Agencies to deliver further community funding across the country, starting in 2016-17, with Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) being responsible for administering the program in Western Canada.

Through investments in community infrastructure, the Government of Canada will invest in projects that seek to renovate, expand, and improve existing community infrastructure, with a focus on recreational facilities, projects that advance a clean growth economy, and projects with a positive impact on Indigenous communities.

Quotes

"Strong communities are built on modern, reliable infrastructure. This funding is ensuring that residents of Hope will have access to an updated facility that provides recreational and social opportunities, now and into the future."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"We are very pleased to have received funding through the CIP 150 program. The contribution of $100,000 will significantly offset costs for the much needed renovation projects at the Recreation Centre."

FVRD Director Dennis Adamson, Vice Chair, Recreation, Culture and Airpark Services Commission

