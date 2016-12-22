The Government of Canada invests $175,000 in a conservation project for recreational fish habitat

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Dec. 22, 2016) - The Recreational Fisheries Conservation Partnerships Program (RFCPP) funds habitat restoration projects for fish affected by recreational fisheries led by recreational fishing and angling groups, conservation organizations and Aboriginal groups, the goal of which is to restore and rehabilitate fish habitat in Canada.

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, announced today that the Government of Canada will invest $175,000 in the development and enhancement of the Osgood River: Phase 5 recreational fish habitat conservation project in Saint-Jacques-de-Leeds, Quebec.

Recreational fisheries face many environmental challenges, and habitat loss is the most common threat. The RFCPP provides funding to local and community partners to enable them to restore, rebuild and rehabilitate Canadian recreational fisheries habitat.

The fifth phase of the Osgood River watershed development and enhancement project, implemented by the Groupe de concertation des bassins versants de la zone Bécancour (GROBEC), is to improve the quality of Brook Trout habitat. The work performed includes 26 weirs, 2 double deflectors, 22 single deflectors, and 7 underbank shelters in Craig Creek and the Osgood River. These improvements will diversify Brook Trout habitat and provide the conditions necessary for all stages of the life cycle of the species, including spawning, feeding and protection.

The Government of Canada is also taking action to protect the waters of Canada's three coasts with the recent announcement of a $1.5 billion Oceans Protection Plan. The Plan will improve marine safety, protect our marine environment, and create stronger partnerships with Indigenous and coastal communities.

Quick facts

Volunteers participated in this project to rehabilitate portions of the Osgood Riverbank and to improve 34,096 m 2 of Brook Trout habitat.

of Brook Trout habitat. This project will improve the species' habitat.

The RFCPP is a six-year, $53-million program that funds recreational fish habitat restoration projects across Canada.

Since 2013, the RFCPP has funded more than 550 projects and made contributions totalling nearly $24 million.

The RFCPP usually funds projects ranging in value from $20,000 to $100,000 per year, with a $250,000 annual cap.

For a project to qualify for RFCPP funding, total financial support from all levels of government (federal, provincial, territorial and municipal combined) cannot exceed 75% of total project value. In addition, the federal government cannot contribute more than 50% of the project's total budget.

Quotes

"The Recreational Fisheries Conservation Partnerships Program brings Canadians together to conserve and protect the future of our recreational fishing. Shared stewardship of our cherished tradition of recreational fishing is something all Canadians can take pride in."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Related links

For more Information on the Recreational Fisheries Conservation Partnerships Program: http://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/pnw-ppe/rfcpp-ppcpr/index-eng.html

RFCPP success stories: http://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/pnw-ppe/rfcpp-ppcpr/success-succes-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter at @MPO_DFO for updates and to share your photos of RFCPP habitat restoration projects using the hashtag #pêcréc.

Website: http://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca

Follow us on Twitter! www.Twitter.com/MPO_DFO