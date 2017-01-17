Government of Canada invests over $2.73 million in improvements to Calgary's Community Infrastructure

The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP 150) funding helps communities improve their local amenities, thus improving collective well-being in society

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 17, 2017) - Western Economic Diversification Canada

Thirteen recreational and cultural facilities in Calgary will be upgraded with the Government of Canada's CIP 150 investment of $2,738,214. The improvements made with the funding will help upgrade the facilities and support Calgary's community spirit.

The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program is part of Canada 150 Celebrates, the Government of Canada's celebration of our country's 150th anniversary of Confederation. Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada's Regional Development Agencies to deliver further community funding across the country, starting in 2016-17, with Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) being responsible for administering the program in Western Canada.

Through investments in community infrastructure, the Government of Canada will invest in projects that seek to renovate, expand and improve existing community infrastructure, with a focus on recreational facilities, projects that advance a clean growth economy, and projects with a positive impact on Indigenous communities.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada wants to empower communities as part of its celebration of the 150th anniversary of Confederation. The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program responds to the significant demand for community infrastructure improvements across Western Canada."

- The Honourable Kent Hehr, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"The CIP 150 will help to improve the quality of life for all Canadians by allowing development of our cherished public spaces including community recreation centres, parks, fitness centres and others. It is in these places where we celebrate our Canadian heritage."

- Darshan Kang, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

"We are pleased to see the Government of Canada making important capital investments in community projects across Calgary. CIP 150-funded projects will bring significant benefit to the lives of our citizens--an excellent way to celebrate our nation's sesquicentennial."

- Mayor Naheed Nenshi, City of Calgary

