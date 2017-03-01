Government of Canada Invests over $430K in Improvements to Mill Woods' Community Infrastructure

The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP 150) funding helps communities improve their local amenities, contributing to the collective well-being of society.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) - Western Economic Diversification Canada

Four projects in Mill Woods will receive a combined investment of $433,900 through the Government of Canada's Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program.

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, made the announcement today during a visit to the Edmonton Public Library in Mill Woods.

Project improvements include upgrades to the Bisset Park playground, a new basketball court at John Paul I Park, a patio area at the Ridgewood Community League, and enhanced recreational facilities at the St. Mary's Coptic Orthodox Church of Edmonton.

The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program is part of Canada 150 Celebrates, the Government of Canada's celebration of our country's 150th anniversary of Confederation. Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada's Regional Development Agencies to deliver further community funding across the country, starting in 2016-17, with Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) being responsible for administering the program in Western Canada.

Through investments in community infrastructure, the Government of Canada will invest in projects that seek to renovate, expand and improve existing community infrastructure, with a focus on recreational facilities, projects that advance a clean growth economy, and projects with a positive impact on Indigenous communities.

Quotes

"By investing in playgrounds, parks and recreational facilities, the Government of Canada is providing opportunities for families to enjoy each other's company while benefitting from physical activity."

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods

"Our dream playground is finally coming to fruition. The Canada 150 contribution allows our community to complete the infrastructure it needs for people of all ages and abilities to gather, play on safe play equipment, and build meaningful relationships and memories that will last a lifetime."

Robin Robinson, Playground Design Lead for the Bisset Parent Association

"The very essence of the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program is renewal. The financial participation of the Government of Canada ensures that our school and community will use and enjoy a tremendous asset for decades to come."

Andrew Campbell, Chair of the John Paul I School Advisory Council

"St. Mary's Coptic Orthodox Church of Edmonton would like to thank the Canadian Government for its generous support during this project. It will go a long way in improving the recreation facilities at our Church, and in turn, help the community as a whole. We ask our Lord Jesus Christ to bless the Government of Canada, Honourable Minister Amarjeet Sohi, Honourable Minister Navdeep Bains, the Mill Woods community, and all those involved in this project."

Pierre Farage, Project Manager for St. Mary's Coptic Orthodox Church of Edmonton

"The Canada 150 contribution allowed Ridgewood community league to complete the extension to the patio onto its existing structure. With this addition, the league now has an enhanced area for the public to meet and enjoy the beautiful green belt in the Millcreek ravine. It brings the community together both in the summer and in the winter."

Canute Cupid, President of the Ridgewood Community League

Backgrounder

Government of Canada invests in Mill Woods' Community Infrastructure

The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP 150) is part of Canada 150 Celebrates, the Government of Canada's celebration of our country's 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada's Regional Development Agencies to invest in local improvements to communities across the country, starting in 2016-17. $46.2 million was allocated for projects across Western Canada (British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba). Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) is responsible for administering the program in the West.

CIP 150 supports projects seeking to renovate, expand, and improve existing community infrastructure. Priority was given to projects that upgrade recreational facilities, advance a clean growth economy, and have a positive impact on Indigenous communities and peoples.

A Government of Canada CIP 150 combined investment of $433,900 was announced today for four recreational and cultural projects in Mill Woods in Edmonton.

Project Proponent Project Description Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program Funding Bisset Parent Association and the City of Edmonton Upgrade the Bisset Park playground in Edmonton $238,450 John Paul I, School Advisory Council Assn., ECSD & ECSD No.7 Replace basketball court and landscaping at the John Paul I Park in Edmonton $76,248 Ridgewood Community League Construct patio area at the Ridgewood Community League in Edmonton $43,132 St. Mary's Coptic Orthodox Church of Edmonton Upgrade recreational facilities at St. Mary's Coptic Orthodox Church of Edmonton $76,070

Additional Links

Government of Canada Announces Support for Community Infrastructure in Alberta

Backgrounder: The 150th Anniversary of Confederation in 2017

Stay Connected

Twitter: @WD_Canada, @canada150th, @MinisterISED, @CityofEdmonton

Hashtags: #Canada150

Website: WD Homepage, Canada 150 Homepage, Bisset Parent Association, City of Edmonton, Ridgewood Community League, St. Mary's Coptic Orthodox Church of Edmonton

Facebook: @canada150th

Instagram: @canada150

WD Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-WEST (9378)

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

IF THERE IS A DISCREPANCY BETWEEN ANY PRINTED VERSION AND THE ELECTRONIC VERSION OF THIS NEWS RELEASE, THE ELECTRONIC VERSION WILL PREVAIL.