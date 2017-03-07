The Government of Canada launches new joint initiative to help Canadians access their benefit information online

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 7, 2017) - The Government of Canada is committed to offering electronic services to Canadians so that they can quickly and easily access their information and complete their online transactions. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Families, Children and Social Development are working together to provide a service that is focused on the needs of Canadians.

Today the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, and the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, announced a new integrated online service linking the two organizations' respective secure portals, My Account and My Service Canada Account.

My Account and My Service Canada Account offer Canadians self-service options to update and manage their tax and benefit affairs online anytime. The CRA's My Account allows individuals to view or change their return, track their refund, check their benefit and credit payments and much more. My Service Canada Account allows Canadians to view and update their employment insurance, Canada Pension Plan and Old Age Security information and more. Using the new link, Canadians who are registered for either CRA's My Account or ESDC's My Service Canada Account can now access both services using a single secure session. It's convenient, accessible and a secure way to make sure their personal information is always up to date.

The Canada Revenue Agency serves Canadians by delivering client-focused services. With the launch of Auto-fill my return, the MyCRA mobile app and MyBenefits CRA mobile app, as well as the redesigned notice of assessment that is simpler and easier to read, Canadians have more resources to help them easily file their tax return and get their refund faster.

Quick Facts

Families can use the linked accounts to view their Canada child benefit (CCB) information. This year, as a result of the introduction of the CCB, about 300,000 fewer children will be living in poverty.





With the launch of the tax season on February 20, Canadians are reminded of the importance of filling out their tax return to make sure they get the benefits and credits they're entitled to. Tax returns have to be received at the CRA by April 30, 2017.

Quotes

"Our government is committed to providing Canadians with high-quality service and making sure they get the credits and benefits designed to support them. I am pleased to announce this partnership with my colleague, Minister Duclos. We believe this new connection between both organizations gives Canadians easy and safe access to the information they need to manage their benefits online."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue

"This new service will focus on the needs of Canadians. Both points of entry will allow Canadians to have secure access to their information as well as benefits they and their families are eligible for. Services like this one are a perfect example of how the Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to manage online benefits such as the Canada child benefit, Old Age Security and Employment Insurance."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

Associated Links

