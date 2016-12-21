Government of Canada reaches tentative settlement with Association of Canadian Financial Officers

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Dec. 21, 2016) - The Government of Canada remains committed to fair and reasonable negotiations with bargaining agents to reach agreements that are good for employees and fair for Canadians.

The Government and the Association of Canadian Financial Officers (ACFO) have reached a tentative settlement that, if ratified, will apply to about 4,000 public service employees in the Financial Management (FI) bargaining unit. Employees of the FI group are primarily involved in the delivery and management of internal public service financial policies, programs, and services.

With this most recent tentative settlement with ACFO, the Government of Canada has now concluded tentative settlements with bargaining agents representing over half of public service employees for which Treasury Board is the employer.

The tentative settlement for the FI bargaining unit includes economic increases that are in line with what has been negotiated with the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada, the Public Service Alliance of Canada, and the Canadian Association of Professional Employees. It also includes a framework to work towards modernizing the Government's sick leave system.

Quote

"Our government is committed to negotiating in good faith with public sector unions and to restore a culture of respect for Canada's public service. We are pleased to have reached this latest settlement with the Association of Canadian Financial Officers. We have made good progress in our recent negotiations but there is still important work to be done in the new year to conclude agreements with the remaining groups. We remain committed to reaching agreements in a way that is fair and respectful, allowing us to continue to focus on delivering on our agenda of good jobs and growth for the middle class."

- The Honourable Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board

