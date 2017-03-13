Government of Canada Supports Ontario Business Through Build in Canada Innovation Program

WATERLOO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Public Services and Procurement Canada

The Government of Canada is committed to growing the economy and the middle class, and helping those working hard to join it. Through the Build in Canada Innovation Program, the Government of Canada is investing in Canadian innovations to create sustainable economic growth for communities across Canada.

The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Small Business and Tourism and Member of Parliament for Waterloo, today announced that the Government of Canada is investing in a web-based application developed in Ontario to improve the performance of infrastructure projects. The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement.

Valency Inc., of Waterloo, Ontario, received a $173,200 contract for its application called Carve for Project Definition Rating Index (PDRI). Carve is a simple and visual web application meant to be used with PDRI, an industry practice that measures the scope of capital projects. The Carve solution simplifies the PDRI process by helping identify risks and improving certainty around costs and schedules. Using Carve in the early stages of planning can lead to increased savings and effectiveness of infrastructure projects.

Valency Inc.'s innovation is being tested by National Defence's Real Property Project Development. This testing will improve scope definition across National Defence infrastructure projects and provide insight into areas for continual improvement.

This investment was made through the Build in Canada Innovation Program, which helps Canadian innovators land their first sale and get their innovations tested by the Government of Canada. The program is just one of the many ways the Government of Canada supports innovation and small and medium-sized businesses across Canada.

Quotes

"Our government is committed to growing the economy and the middle class, and helping those working hard to join it. Investments in innovation are a key driver of jobs and prosperity. By matching innovations such as the Carve for Project Definition Rating Index with government needs, the Build in Canada Innovation Program helps Canadian companies move their products from the testing phase to the marketplace."

- The Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Congratulations to Valency Inc., yet another of the many great innovation success stories to come out of the Waterloo region. Through the Build in Canada Innovation Program, the Government of Canada acts as the first customer of innovative Canadian technologies developed by small businesses. This is just one of the many ways the government supports our Canadian entrepreneurs, while driving economic growth and creating good jobs for the middle class, and those working hard to join it."

- The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Minister of Small Business and Tourism.

"Recent structural changes at National Defence have made measuring and achieving proper scope definition a key factor for achieving cost and schedule goals. PDRI is recognized and used successfully by many of our United States federal counterparts. Working with Valency Inc. and implementing Carve for PDRI will help us ensure proper scope definition."

- Peter Crain, Director General of Portfolio Requirements, National Defence

"Poor scope definition is the leading cause of cost and schedule overruns in capital projects. We are excited to be working with National Defence officials to help them test Carve for PDRI to improve scope definition across their portfolio of projects and provide insight into areas for continual improvement."

- Sandra MacGillivray, Managing Director, Valency Inc.

Quick Facts

Valency Inc. was founded in Waterloo, Ontario. The company specializes in delivering project-specific solutions and best practices implementation services.

The Carve solution offers a web-based tool that simplifies and supports the PDRI process through its ability to assist in the implementation process, identify risks and actionable data for project teams to use, and improve certainty around costs and schedules.

The Build in Canada Innovation Program has recently simplified the application process and improved the evaluation process.

More than 221 contracts have been awarded under the Build in Canada Innovation Program, bringing Canadian companies one step closer to selling to domestic and international markets.

More than $80 million has been awarded in contracts since the Build in Canada Innovation Program began in 2010.

Associated Links

Build in Canada Innovation Program

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook