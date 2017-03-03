Government of Canada Supports Ontario Family-Owned Business through Build in Canada Innovation Program

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - Public Services and Procurement Canada

The Government of Canada is committed to growing the economy and the middle class, and helping those working hard to join it. Through the Build in Canada Innovation Program, the Government of Canada is investing in Canadian innovations to create sustainable economic growth for communities across Canada.

Marwan Tabbara, Member of Parliament for Kitchener South-Hespeler, today announced that the Government of Canada is investing in an electric amphibious vehicle that supports disaster relief missions and rescue operations. The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement.

Ontario Drive & Gear Limited, of New Hamburg, Ontario, received a $1-million contract for the Argo Atlas J8 Unmanned Ground Vehicle. This innovative vehicle is more efficient and can carry more weight than others currently on the market. The Argo can traverse difficult terrain in extreme weather conditions while being remotely controlled. The vehicle protects the lives of soldiers by removing them from dangerous situations and is used to monitor unsafe areas without risking soldiers' safety.

Ontario Drive & Gear Limited's innovation is being tested by Defence Research and Development Canada, an agency of National Defence, at the Suffield Research Centre.

This investment was made through the Build in Canada Innovation Program, which helps Canadian innovators land their first sale and get their innovations tested by the Government of Canada. The program is just one of the many ways the Government of Canada supports innovation and small and medium-sized businesses across Canada.

Canadian innovators can submit their proposals on the Build in Canada Innovation Program website.

Quotes

"Ontario Drive & Gear Limited has developed a state-of-the-art electric vehicle that will help protect the lives of our Canadian soldiers. Our government is committed to growing the economy and the middle class, and helping those working hard to join it. By matching innovative products such as this vehicle with government needs, the Build in Canada Innovation Program helps Canadian companies move their products from the testing phase to the marketplace."

- The Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Our country is full of companies like Ontario Drive & Gear Limited that are helping Canada become a leader in innovative technologies like the Argo vehicle. Through the Build in Canada Innovation Program, the Government of Canada is helping companies get their innovative goods and services from the lab into domestic and international markets."

- Marwan Tabbara, Member of Parliament for Kitchener South-Hespeler

"We are extremely grateful for the support that our ARGO Extreme Terrain Robotics division has received from the Build in Canada Innovation Program. We are especially pleased to have this opportunity to work with the Canadian military to explore innovative ways to protect our armed forces. Our robotic vehicles are designed to safely go into dangerous situations, and with the program's help, more people will be kept out of harm's way."

- Peter Visscher, Chief Technology Officer, Vice-President of Engineering, Argo Vehicle, Space, and Robotics, Ontario Drive & Gear Limited

Quick Facts

Founded in 1962, Ontario Drive & Gear Limited operates from three facilities, with a manufacturing footprint totaling 150,000 square feet, in New Hamburg, Ontario.

The Argo Atlas J8 Unmanned Ground Vehicle is an electric amphibious vehicle, with a low centre of gravity and superior off-road performance.

The vehicle can be used for disaster relief missions, dangerous environments and rescue operations.

The Build in Canada Innovation Program has recently simplified the application process and improved the evaluation process.

More than 200 contracts have been awarded under the Build in Canada Innovation Program, bringing Canadian companies one step closer to selling their innovations to domestic and international markets.

More than $80 million has been awarded in contracts since the Build in Canada Innovation Program began in 2010.

