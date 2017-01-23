Government of Canada Supports Ontario Firm through the Build in Canada Innovation Program

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 23, 2017) - Public Services and Procurement Canada

The Government of Canada is committed to growing the economy and the middle class, and helping those working hard to join it. Through the Build in Canada Innovation Program, the Government of Canada is investing in Canadian innovations to create sustainable economic growth for communities across Canada.

Leona Alleslev, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, and Member of Parliament for Aurora - Oak Ridges - Richmond Hill, today announced that the Government of Canada is investing in a leading-edge antenna for improved real-time inventory tracking system.

LEDS Inc., of Thornhill, Ontario, received a $201,250 contract for its LEDS compact energy-saving antennas for radio frequency identification and communication. These antennas are used in tracking inventory and property in retail, industry and government sectors, as well as in military and humanitarian operations. They are smaller, easier to install and use less energy than traditional antennas.

The Lunenfeld-Tannenbaum Research Institute, part of Sinai Health System, is testing this innovation on behalf of Public Services and Procurement Canada by replacing manual inventory with a hands-free tracking system of various lab materials.

This investment was made through the Build in Canada Innovation Program, which helps Canadian innovators land their first sale and get their innovations tested by the Government of Canada. This program is just one of the many ways the Government of Canada supports innovation and small and medium-sized businesses across Canada.

Canadian innovators can submit their proposals on the Build in Canada Innovation Program's website.

Quotes

"LEDS Inc. has developed cutting-edge antennas that will help health care and other sectors better manage their inventory. Our government is committed to growing the economy and the middle class, and helping those working hard to join it. By matching innovative products such as LEDS antennas with government needs, the Build in Canada Innovation Program helps Canadian companies move their products from the testing phase to the marketplace."

The Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"This innovation can improve the way businesses and organizations manage inventory and property. Through this initial sale, the company has now reached a key stage in bringing its product to other markets."

Leona Alleslev, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement Canada

Member of Parliament for Aurora - Oak Ridges - Richmond Hill

"We are grateful for the support that LEDS Inc. has received from the Build in Canada Innovation Program to test our innovation in a working environment at the Lunenfeld-Tannenbaum Research Institute, part of Sinai Health System. This helps us demonstrate the capability of the antennas that provide real-time tracking, reducing costs and improving overall efficiencies."

Dr. Eugene Rozumovich, Director of Business Development, LEDS Inc.

Quick Facts

LEDS Inc. is a small research and development company that designs state-of-the-art radio frequency identification antennas for better inventory tracking, replacing traditional barcodes and handheld scanners.

The Build in Canada Innovation Program has recently simplified the application process and improved the evaluation process.

More than 200 contracts have been awarded under the Build in Canada Innovation Program, bringing Canadian companies one step closer to selling to domestic and international markets.

More than $78 million has been awarded in contracts since the Build in Canada Innovation Program began in 2010.

Associated Links

Build in Canada Innovation Program

Follow us on Twitter.

Follow us on Facebook.