Government of Canada supports the project of the Saint-Jacques-de-Leeds recreation committee

Renovated recreation building and new skating rink boards for the enjoyment of young and old alike

SAINT-JACQUES-DE-LEEDS, QUEBEC -- Feb. 4, 2017 - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Key local stakeholders have long been asking for concrete, sustainable measures to improve community and recreational infrastructure. The Government of Canada is proud to invest in projects such as this one by the Saint-Jacques-de-Leeds recreation committee, which contribute to the strength and vitality of all regions of the country.

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, announced that the Saint-Jacques-de-Leeds recreation committee has been granted $26,600 in financial assistance to renovate and modernize the recreation building and replace the skating rink boards.

The non-repayable contribution is granted under the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP150).

"The Government of Canada is committed to supporting the projects of organizations that mobilize and unify our communities. These projects strengthen Canada's communities and stimulate economic activity. Facilities like the recreation building and the skating rink are prime gathering places. By supporting community and recreational infrastructure improvement projects under CIP150, we are making our communities more vibrant and enhancing the quality of life."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

