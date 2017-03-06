Government and Military Guests Receive VIP Treatment at the Courtyard Alexandria Pentagon South

Hotel Honors Those Who Serve With Special Perks During Their Stay

ALEXANDRIA, VA--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - For military and government workers, travel is especially exciting at the Courtyard Alexandria Pentagon South. Not only does this hotel offer stylish, contemporary comfort near iconic attractions like the Pentagon, but its generous government/military program includes a number of special privileges designed to reward this country's everyday heroes.

The hotel, which is located in Alexandria, Virginia, welcomes its government and military guests with the following:

Prevailing per diem 365 days a year

Complimentary daily hot breakfast

Complimentary parking in the hotel's covered garage

in the hotel's covered garage Free Wi-Fi

Complimentary shuttle service to the airport, Metro and shopping

One $20 food-and-beverage voucher at The Bistro

Designed to enhance a guest's stay from beginning to end, this comprehensive program addresses all the details. Eligible visitors can start the day with breakfast options like French toast, frittatas, sandwiches, smoothies, oatmeal and more in The Bistro, all free of charge, before heading out for the day. The hotel's address is equally convenient for business and leisure, with Old Town Alexandria, Inova Alexandria Hospital and, of course, government facilities all close by.

Whether guests take advantage of the complimentary shuttle service or the free covered parking to go about their business, everyone can look forward to returning at the end of the day to well-appointed hotel rooms in the heart of Alexandria, Virginia. After putting the dining voucher to delicious use at The Bistro with a cocktail or dinner, guests can retire to their spacious, modern guest rooms, which boast free Wi-Fi, crisp linens and flat-panel televisions.

Between the warm hospitality and value-added perks of this hotel's exceptional government/military program, those who serve can look forward to the hero's welcome they deserve.

About the Courtyard Alexandria Pentagon South

Located just five miles away from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, the Courtyard Alexandria Pentagon South offers a stylish and comfortable stay in northern Virginia. Guests will appreciate the hotel's convenient proximity to attractions ranging from Mount Vernon to the White House, all while enjoying amenities like ergonomic workspaces, plush bedding, premium movie channels and free Wi-Fi in the guest rooms. Additional amenities speak to modern travelers with their unique blend of technology and comfort. As a result, guests will appreciate features like a state-of-the-art GoBoard and flexible seating in the lobby lounge, an outdoor courtyard to inspire relaxation and fresh dining options at The Bistro. The hotel also boasts a business center, fitness center, indoor pool and whirlpool, all of which make it easy to meet deadlines and maintain one's fitness goals. Plus the hotel's wide range of special deals and offers make it one of the most attractive and accessible hotels in Alexandria.