Government of British Columbia: BC Coroners Service Identifies Man Found in Merritt

January 10, 2017 19:19 ET
KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 10, 2017) -
For Immediate Release
2017PSSG0006-000044
Jan. 10, 2017
Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General
BC Coroners Service
INFORMATION BULLETIN
BC Coroners Service identifies man found in Merritt
KELOWNA - The BC Coroners Service has confirmed the identity of a man who passed away at his residence near Merritt on Jan. 9, 2017.
He was Tyrell Luke Pozzobon, aged 25, of Merritt.
Mr. Pozzobon was discovered unresponsive near his residence on the morning of Jan. 9, 2017. The Merritt RCMP are assisting in the investigation of this sudden death and it has been determined to be non-suspicious in nature.
The BC Coroners Service and RCMP continue to investigate this death.
Mr. Pozzobon's family has been notified of his death. On behalf of family members, the BC Coroners Service requests that the media respect their privacy during this difficult time.
Media Contact:Larry MarzinzikRegional Coroner, Interior RegionBC Coroners Service250 861-7429
