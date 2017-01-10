Government of British Columbia: BC Coroners Service Identifies Man Found in Merritt

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 10, 2017) -

For Immediate Release

2017PSSG0006-000044

Jan. 10, 2017

Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General

BC Coroners Service

INFORMATION BULLETIN

BC Coroners Service identifies man found in Merritt

KELOWNA - The BC Coroners Service has confirmed the identity of a man who passed away at his residence near Merritt on Jan. 9, 2017.

He was Tyrell Luke Pozzobon, aged 25, of Merritt.

Mr. Pozzobon was discovered unresponsive near his residence on the morning of Jan. 9, 2017. The Merritt RCMP are assisting in the investigation of this sudden death and it has been determined to be non-suspicious in nature.

The BC Coroners Service and RCMP continue to investigate this death.

Mr. Pozzobon's family has been notified of his death. On behalf of family members, the BC Coroners Service requests that the media respect their privacy during this difficult time.

Connect with the Province of B.C. at: www.gov.bc.ca/connect