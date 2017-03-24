Government of Canada announces judicial appointment in the province of Quebec

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - Department of Justice Canada

The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the new judicial application process announced on October 20, 2016. The new process emphasizes transparency, merit, and diversity, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Benoît Moore, a professor at the Faculty of Law, Université de Montréal, is appointed a judge of the Superior Court of Quebec, district of Montréal. He replaces Madam Justice H. Langlois, who elected supernumerary status effective May 8, 2016.

Biography

Mr. Justice Benoît Moore earned an LL.B. and an LL.M. from the Université de Montréal, in addition to a D.E.A. from the Université Paris I (Panthéon Sorbonne). He articled and practised as an associate at Martineau Walker (now Fasken Martineau), before becoming a professor of private law at the Université de Montréal. Since 2006, he has been the inaugural Jean-Louis Baudouin Chair in civil law. Mr. Justice Moore's research and teaching deal with the law of obligations and family law; his publications analyze, among other topics, the ways that Quebec family law has responded to social change. As a professor, he has taught more than 3000 law students, striving to help them go beyond technical legal rules and understand the broader social context and implications at stake.

