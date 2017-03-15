Government of Canada Helps Expand Markets for Canadian Potatoes

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC)

Member of Parliament Dan Vandal on behalf of Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Lawrence MacAulay, was in Winnipeg today to provide remarks at the Canadian Horticultural Council 95th Annual General Meeting, where he announced more than $274,000 in Growing Forward 2 funding to help expand markets for Canadian potatoes.

This project, funded under the AgriMarketing Program, provides the Canadian Horticultural Council with up to $274,714 to help grow foreign and domestic markets for Canadian potatoes, through trade shows, targeted advertising, incoming missions, market research and development, and product promotion.

This investment is part of the federal government's plan to help Canadian farmers expand markets at home and abroad.

"The Government of Canada is committed to working with the Canadian Horticultural Council to grow Canada's dynamic horticulture industry. These investments will help expand markets and demand for Canadian potatoes, while ensuring the highest standards for consumers around the world."

- Dan Vandal, Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface - Saint Vital

"The Canadian Horticultural Council and the Canadian Potato Council appreciate the funding received through the AgriMarketing Program, Market Development Stream, to support the export growth of high quality Canadian seed and fresh potatoes."

- Keith Kuhl, Outgoing President of the Canadian Horticultural Council

"The funding has allowed Canadian growers to maintain a presence in international markets by participating in tradeshows, international standard setting processes, and in phytosanitary market access activities."

- John Bareman, Chair of the Canadian Horticultural Council Potato Committee

Canada's horticulture sector has almost $5 billion in farm-gate receipts annually; and $3.8 billion in exports annually.

Canadian potato exports are currently $1.6 billion dollars annually.

The Canadian Horticultural Council is a voluntary, not-for-profit, national association which represents the Canadian horticulture industry, including potatoes, tree fruits, berries, and several vegetables.

These investments are made through the Growing Forward 2, AgriMarketing Program, a five-year, $341-million initiative aimed at improving the agriculture, agri-food and agri-based products sector's competitiveness in domestic and international markets.

