Government of Canada Investing Over $250 million in Esquimalt Graving Dock

ESQUIMALT, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 27, 2017) - Public Services and Procurement Canada

The Government of Canada is investing in the ship repair industry and supporting the economic prosperity of the Greater Victoria region.

The Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, today announced the completion of key projects and upcoming investments aimed at modernizing the Esquimalt Graving Dock, the largest deep-sea shipbuilding and repair facility on North America's West Coast.

Joined by representatives from the Esquimalt Graving Dock, Minister Foote highlighted the results of projects totalling over $150 million, including the completion of the waterlot remediation project, which saw the removal of almost 100 years of contamination, the replacement of high- and low-voltage cabling at the south substation and the replacement of the electrical supply on the north landing wharf.

Minister Foote also announced investments of an additional $100 million in modernization projects over the next three years to replace and upgrade the electrical distribution system, to refurbish the dewatering pumps and to reconstruct the south jetty. These projects will restore berthing space that was lost during the renovations allowing for greater operational capacity of the Esquimalt Graving Dock.

Multiple projects have been, or are being, tendered under the Procurement Strategy for Aboriginal Business. This initiative aims to increase federal contracting opportunities for Aboriginal businesses.

The Esquimalt Graving Dock has been used for the repair and maintenance of military and civilian vessels since 1927.

Three of the four stages of the waterlot remediation project were completed by Aboriginal businesses through the Procurement Strategy for Aboriginal Business, for a total of $33.7 million.

The Esquimalt Graving Dock is estimated to support over 1,300 direct jobs, mostly in the Capital Regional District, with 90% of these jobs being full time.

Over the last four years, the modernization projects at the Esquimalt Graving Dock created around 75 jobs.

It is estimated that the total gross output and gross domestic product impacts of the Esquimalt Graving Dock on the British Columbia economy are $432.2 million and $200.3 million respectively.

The amount of material removed during the waterlot remediation project (approximately 180,000 cubic metres) would have filled up to 70 Olympic-size swimming pools. To protect the site moving forward, the Esquimalt Graving Dock has put in place stringent environmental safeguards, including monitoring of the seabed sediments and fish habitat.

"These investments in the Esquimalt Graving Dock highlight our Government's commitment to the marine sector, to Canada's West Coast and to the environment. We are creating middle-class jobs, supporting economic growth and First Nations, and ensuring our environment is protected for future generations."

The Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

