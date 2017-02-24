Government of Canada Invests $377,000 in Improvements to Prince George's Premier Park

The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP 150) funding helps communities improve their local amenities, thus improving collective well-being in society

PRINCE GEORGE, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 24, 2017) - Western Economic Diversification Canada

Prince George's premier park will receive an important upgrade through a Government of Canada CIP 150 investment of $377,000.

With the funding, the City of Prince George will revitalize a well-used picnic shelter to become the Lheidli T'enneh Memorial Park Pavilion. This project is being undertaken in partnership with the Lheidli T'enneh First Nation and is a key part of the city's commitment to reconciliation.

Formerly known as Fort George Park, the park was renamed in 2015 to recognize the Lheidli T'enneh village, which stood on the site prior to the arrival of the railroad and the establishment of the City. Also, in 2015, the Government of British Columbia announced $25,000 for a monument in the park; this is being incorporated into the new pavillon.

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, made the announcement today.

The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program is part of Canada 150 Celebrates, the Government of Canada's celebration of our country's 150th anniversary of Confederation. Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada's Regional Development Agencies to deliver further community funding across the country starting in 2016-17. Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) is responsible for administering the program in Western Canada.

Through investments in community infrastructure, the Government of Canada will support projects that renovate, expand and improve existing community infrastructure, with a focus on recreational facilities, projects that advance a clean growth economy, and projects with a positive impact on Indigenous communities.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is proud to support projects that help bring communities together. I commend the City of Prince George and the Lheidli T'enneh First Nation's efforts to improve community infrastructure, increase tourism, and most importantly, to recognize our shared cultural histories."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"This project is an excellent example of the positive working relationship between the City and the Lheidli T'enneh and our shared interests in moving forward in a positive direction. We are excited that the pavilion will tell the story of the Lheidli T'enneh in a way and in a place that will be accessible for everyone."

- Chief Dominic Frederick, Lheidli T'enneh

"We are extremely grateful to the Lheidli T'enneh for partnering with us on this project, and to the Government of Canada for matching the City's contribution to restoring this structure in the Park. I believe this new facility will be a showpiece for our community and greatly enhance the popularity of this area. I am excited to see it built and used by local families and visitors alike."

- Lyn Hall, Mayor of Prince George

Stay Connected

Twitter: @WD_Canada, @canada150th, @MinisterISED, @CityofPG

Hashtags: #Canada150

Website: WD Homepage, Canada 150 Homepage, Prince George

Facebook: @canada150th

Instagram: @canada150

WD Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-WEST (9378)

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

Additional Links

Government of Canada Announces Support for Community Infrastructure in British Columbia

Backgrounder: The 150th Anniversary of Confederation in 2017

City of Prince George

Lheidli T'enneh First Nation

IF THERE IS A DISCREPANCY BETWEEN ANY PRINTED VERSION AND THE ELECTRONIC VERSION OF THIS NEWS RELEASE, THE ELECTRONIC VERSION WILL PREVAIL.