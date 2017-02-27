Government of Canada Invests in the Festival d'Ete de Quebec

The Festival receives $280,000 for celebrations to mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation and for artistic activities

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 27, 2017) - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament (Québec), today announced $280,000 in funding for the community project Ensemble_Together.ca to mark the150th anniversary of Confederation at the Festival d'été de Québec. This support, provided through the Canada 150 Fund, will give festival visitors a chance to have unique historical and cultural experiences.

Quotes

"Arts, culture and heritage organizations are an integral part of every community. As part of the 150th anniversary of Confederation, the Government of Canada is proud to support the Festival d'été de Québec, which highlights our rich history and promotes arts and culture by focusing on our diversity. The year 2017 will be one for the books, and will be as memorable as the beautiful capital. Be there to participate, celebrate and explore!"

-The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"I am delighted that festival visitors will have a chance to take part in diverse cultural activities that foster the economic development of our city. I am also thrilled that the Festival d'été de Québec is offering us a unique opportunity to come together to enjoy our rich history on this 150th anniversary of Confederation. Join us in celebrating this major milestone!"

-The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament (Québec)

"Celebrating the Festival's 50 years at the same time as the 150th anniversary of Confederation allows us to give our visitors an enriched experience and to put in place our Vision 2025, starting this year."

-Daniel Gélinas, General Manager, Festival d'été de Québec

Quick Facts

The Festival d'été de Québec is an incorporated non-profit organization with a mandate to organize an urban festival in Québec City.

The Ensemble_Together.ca project will offer a show and facilities that will immerse spectators in Canadians' shared imagination. Scenarios will be developed based on the themes of diversity, reconciliation with Indigenous peoples and inclusion. Eras, cultures and characters will intermingle and co-exist in imagined, reinvented places from July 7 to 16, 2017.

The Canada 150 Fund was established in April 2015 and has a total budget of $200 million. Its goal is to help Canadians across the country take part in local, regional and national celebrations for the 150 th anniversary of Confederation.

anniversary of Confederation. The main themes of the Government of Canada's vision for the 150th anniversary of Confederation are diversity and inclusion, reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, the environment and youth.

Associated Links

Canada 150

Festival d'été de Québec

Stay Connected

