Government of Canada launches Indigenous youth employment program

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 10, 2017) - As part of its priority to renew Canada's relationship with Indigenous peoples, the Government of Canada is committed to attracting more young Indigenous Canadians into the federal public service. Better representation within the public service of Canada's fastest-growing demographic group will lead to more innovative and inclusive solutions to today's complex challenges. Ultimately, this will improve government services for Canadians.

To take this forward, the Honorable Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board, today officially announced the launch of the Indigenous Youth Summer Employment Opportunity. This initiative offers meaningful work experience in the National Capital Region for Indigenous post-secondary students, including on-the-job learning, professional development and networking, as well as cultural events and mentorship opportunities.

First introduced as a pilot project in 2016, the initiative is doubling the number of participants this year and increasing the duration of their employment. Eligible students can apply through the Public Service Commission's Federal Student Work Experience Program, which opened for applications on February 2, 2017.

This initiative serves as a launch point into the public service for Indigenous youth, and also provides participants with transferable skills and experience to build careers in their communities.

The 2017 program will be open to a minimum of 60 post-secondary Indigenous students from across Canada, more than double the number of students from 2016.

The 2017 program will offer up to 14 weeks of meaningful work opportunities in a variety of federal departments and agencies, up from 10 weeks in 2016.

The 2016 program was given an 88% approval rating by the participants, and at least two thirds of the students received an offer of some form of continuing employment (contract extension, part-time job, etc.).

While IYSEO assignments will be located in the National Capital Region (NCR), Indigenous students from across Canada are encouraged to apply. Financial support for travel and accommodation may be available to students who reside outside the NCR.

"The Government of Canada must draw from Indigenous peoples' valuable experiences, talents and the enormous potential of their youth to develop programs and deliver services that benefit all Canadians. We are committed to ensuring that Indigenous Canadians play a key role in the public service of the future because everyone benefits when the Government adopts innovative ideas and fresh perspectives."

- The Honourable Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board

