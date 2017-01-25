Government of Canada Modernizing Procurement

GATINEAU, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 25, 2017) - Public Services and Procurement Canada

The Government of Canada is committed to finding innovative and modern approaches to procurement to generate meaningful economic and social benefits.

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) has posted a Request for Proposal (RFP) for a Gas Management Services Provider that will manage the delivery of natural gas to four federal departments across Canada. The winning supplier will help the Government of Canada obtain the best possible rates, standardize and consolidate invoicing across regions for greater accuracy while tracking and reducing overall natural gas consumption in the federal government to improve predictability of costs.

PSPC, the Department of National Defence, Correctional Services Canada, and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada will purchase natural gas through this initiative. It is expected that the 10-year contract will be awarded summer 2017.

Quick Facts

Participating federal departments will have access to timely and reliable data on their natural gas usage to inform any opportunities for increased efficiencies.

The availability and access to quality data regarding natural gas usage in the federal government will be used to develop a national database for natural gas consumption and emissions reporting.

The estimated cost of the natural gas usage for the participating federal departments, including delivery and administration is estimated to be up to $600 million.

Public Services and Procurement Canada, Department of National Defence, Correctional Services Canada, and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada are the largest consumers of natural gas across all federal departments.

Quotes

"Our government is committed to ensuring the best value for Canadians from procurement. Consolidating the purchase of natural gas for federal departments is an example of how we are modernizing procurement practices. In doing so, we are supporting sustainable economic growth, saving money and reducing administrative burden."

The Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

Associated Links

https://buyandsell.gc.ca/procurement-data/tender-notice/PW-EDM-305-10989

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook