Government of Canada reaffirms support for Pentathlon Group

There are still many events planned, including the International Triathlon Union (ITU) S3 Winter Triathlon World Cup and the North American Snowshoe Championship, for the 2017 and 2018 Pentathlon des neiges

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 24, 2017) - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Tourism provides excellent opportunities for the country's economic growth and diversification, and major sporting events give us the chance to see top athletes in action right here in Canada. With this in mind, the Government of Canada provides financial support for major events that promote an active lifestyle and generate significant benefits.

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, today announced that the Government of Canada provided Pentathlon Group with a contribution of $110,000 to market the 2017 and 2018 ITU Winter Triathlon World Cup nationally and internationally. These competitions are part of the Pentathlon des neiges, the world's largest winter multi-sport event.

CED's support is provided in the form of a non-repayable contribution, under the Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP). It will be used to prepare and disseminate race results on triathlon.org, as well as to produce promotional videos for various platforms that will help raise the greater Québec City area's profile on the world stage. This sporting competition will generate substantial economic and tourism benefits.

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Quotes

"Tourism is one of the fastest-growing sectors worldwide. By supporting activities such as those organized by Pentathlon Group, we are showing our commitment to promoting the expansion of this industry and the attractiveness of the cities that host them."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"Festive and welcoming, Québec City is continuing the tradition this year and hosting the Pentathlon des neiges and its many events, including those of the ITU Winter Triathlon World Cup. These events are a testament to the local organizers' know-how and ability to support the development of innovative projects. I want to thank Pentathlon Group and its volunteers for making it possible to host events that attract athletes, reporters and spectators from near and far. Have a great time, everyone, and enjoy the competitions!"

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

