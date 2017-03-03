Government of Canada supports expansion of Edmonton's historical living museum

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - Infrastructure Canada

Historical exhibitions embody the story of Canada, preserving the experiences of its people and places and inspiring visitors to explore and understand the world around them. The Government of Canada recognizes that strategic investments in public infrastructure-including funding for cultural projects-play a key role in supporting dynamic communities while creating good jobs that help grow the middle class.

Today, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Brian Mason, Minister of Infrastructure; His Worship Don Iveson, Mayor of the City of Edmonton; Lyndon Decore, Chair of the Fort Edmonton Foundation; Bill Demchuk, Executive Director of the Fort Edmonton Management Company; Chief Billy Morin, Chief of Enoch Cree Nation; and Audrey Poitras, President of the Métis Nation of Alberta, gathered on Treaty 6 territory and the Homeland of the Métis to announce federal funding that will expand the historical living museum, Fort Edmonton Park.

The project will focus on three key sections of the park. An expansion of the Indigenous Peoples Experience, encompassing a new facility to showcase the First Nations and Métis Nation cultural heritage, along with camps, trails, classrooms, and an outdoor amphitheater. The 1920's Johnny J Jones Midway will add several new attractions including a roller coaster, a maze and a revue theatre. Finally, a new front admission area will allow for improved visitor services and shopping opportunities. Construction is anticipated to begin in fall 2017 with completion by 2020.

Quotes

"Cultural institutions like this incredible living museum bring people together, sparking curiosity, encouraging tourism and connecting community members. This funding will support Fort Edmonton Park in celebrating this city-and Canada's-diverse heritage and creativity, including the experiences of local First Nations and Métis people. Investments like these will build the Canada of the 21st century and promote economic development that will help the middle class grow and prosper."

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Edmonton and northern Alberta have an incredible and fascinating history. The expansion of Fort Edmonton Park will showcase this history for Alberta families and visitors from other parts of the world. The Alberta government is proud to support this project which will honour our past and entertain and educate generations to come."

The Honourable Brian Mason, Minister of Infrastructure

"We appreciate the Government of Canada's funding commitment which will allow us to move a project forward that honours Edmonton's past, present and future including our journey in reconciliation. The results of this funding will help us create jobs while also enhancing visitors' cultural experiences and tourism development in our province."

His Worship Don Iveson, Mayor of the City of Edmonton

"Preserving our history serves all citizens; understanding where we came from - hardships endured, challenges met, victories celebrated and even defeats suffered - is important because these are the stories that bind us as a community. With the generous support of the federal government as well as the Province, and the City, we are thrilled to be able to enrich the visitor experience at Fort Edmonton Park and continue to celebrate our shared past."

Bill Demchuk, Executive Director of the Fort Edmonton Management Company

Quick facts

The Government of Canada will contribute up to $47,794,500 for the expansion of Fort Edmonton Park: $500,000 previously announced under the Canada 150 Fund and the remainder under the Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Fund - National and Regional Projects.

The Government of Alberta has provided $33.5 million through its 2016 Capital Plan for the project elements outlined above, as well as an expansion of the Hotel Selkirk.

The City of Edmonton will be providing $72,559,000 toward the expansion.

The Fort Edmonton Foundation has committed to raising $10,000,000 for the project, which has a total estimated cost of $165,353,500.

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

